Sports Digest

Drake wins at Shady Bowl

DEGRAFF — Xenia driver Scott Drake took charge at the drop of the green flag in the Dave Nagel Excavating Late Models feature event May 18 at Shady Bowl Speedway and won the season opening event. Drake set a torrid pace leading all the way to take the checker, Tyler Mahaffey ran a close second followed by Kenny George Jr., Mike Holland and Kyle Jones. The dash win went to Don Mahaffey Jr. with Buddy Townsend and Caleb Reschar taking heat wins.

It took five attempts for Shady Bowl to get in its first full racing program Saturday. Rain had washed out four earlier attempts. Saturday’s event wasn’t rain free, either. A shower halted the action in time trials. Starting lineups were set by practice times.

This Saturday May 24 will be Military Night with all retired and active military members admitted free with proper ID. Racing will begin at 7 p.m.

Regional Track & Field Qualifiers

GREENE COUNTY AREA — The following is a listing of Greene County area athletes who have qualified for this week’s OHSAA Regional Track & Field Championships:

DIVISION I

at Wayne High School, Huber Heights

BOYS

3,200-meter relay (final): Beavercreek (Boyd, Buchholz, Ewert, Russell)

400 prelim: Aaron Cooper, Carroll; Cameron Brittain, Bellbrook

300 Hurdles prelim: Donovan LaJeunesse, Carroll

1,600 relay prelim: Carroll (Cooper, Arnold, Moddeman, LaJeunesse)

Discus: David Litteral, Carroll

Long Jump: Joshua Greene, Fairborn

Pole Vault: Tyler Wasson, Beavercreek, Brady Obleness, Carroll

High Jump: Aaron Cooper, Carroll

Shot Put: David Litteral, Carroll

GIRLS

3,200-meter relay (final): Beavercreek (Ewert, Williams, Pierce, Roark)

100 preliminaries: Corinne Fleck, Bellbrook; Brittany Hogan, Fairborn

400 relay prelim: Xenia (Wright, Johnson, Lair, Echols)

400 prelim: Abigail Hobbs, Beavercreek; Tysonna Jones, Fairborn

300 Hurdles prelim: Ashtyn Gluck, Beavercreek

200 prelim: Abigail Hobbs, Beavercreek; Brittany Hogan, Fairborn

1,600 relay prelim: Beavercreek (Hobbs, Gluck, Pierce, Williams)

High Jump: Naika Nagy, Bellbrook

Pole Vault: Eileen Yang, Beavercreek

Discus: Camille Hughes, Xenia.

DIVISION II

at Piqua High School

BOYS

110 Hurdles prelim: Kevin Combs, Greeneview

Discus: Nick Milo, Greeneview; Jaron Stoneburner, Greeneview

Shot put: Jaron Stoneburner, Greeneview

GIRLS

3,200 relay (final): Caqrroll (Lickliter, Schrand, Thomas, Casey)

800 relay prelim: Carroll (Donaldson, Smith, Lickliter, Harlow)

400 prelim: Ava Lickliter, Carroll

300 hurdles prelim: Alaina Casey, Carroll; Taylor Smith, Carroll

1,600 relay prelim: Carroll (Lickliter, Casey, Schrand, Smith)

High jump: Annie Bete, Carroll; Alex Hansen, Greeneview; Amelia Harlow, Carroll

Discus: Julia Keller, Carroll

Pole vault: Breana Devillier, Carroll

Long jump: Laney Hines, Greeneview.

DIVISION III

at Troy High School

BOYS

3,200 relay final: Cedarville (Wallis, Salisbury, Estepp, Koning, Herron, Mason)

110 hurdles prelim: Ben Kinsinger, Cedarville; Trey Gruet, Cedarville

400 prelim: Teymour Fultz, Yellow Springs

300 hurdles prelim: Trey Gruet, Cedarville; Josh Stover, Legacy Christian

200 prelim: Brandon Pollock, Cedarville

1,600 relay prelim: Cedarville (Tarwater, Koning, Pollock, Gruet, Gruet)

Discus: Ben Wingate, Legacy Christian

Long jump: Ben Tarwater, Cedarville

Pole vault: Wesley Wickline, Cedarville

GIRLS

3,200 relay (final): Cedarville (Sultan, Dunham, Bigham, Coe, Christman)

100 hurdles prelim: Annlyn Foster, Yellow Springs

100 prelim: Malaya Booth, Yellow Springs.

400 relay prelim: Yellow Springs (Foster, Jones, Lawson, Booth)

200 prelim: Malaya Booth, Yellow Springs

1,600 relay prelim: Cedarville (Wambold, Shephard, Coe, Christian).

Xenia offering sports physicals

XENIA — This year,the Xenia Athletic Dept. and Kettering Sports Medicine will be providing sports physicals from 6-8 p.m. Thursday May 23 in the Xenia High School gymnasium. This will be a first-come, first-serve basis for athletes from Xenia High School and Warner Middle School, with a cost of $10 per athlete. Please enter through the athletic entrance on the staff parking lot side.

Must have everything listed below for consent and treatment:

•$10 Cash only

•Final Forms physical printed with parent signature

•Arrive no later than 7:30 p.m.

•Athletic wear (No jeans)

NOTE: Athletes will not be seen without their final forms physical printed out and completed with parent signature. Final Forms can be found on the athletic page under the more tab or at https://xenia-oh.finalforms.com .

For any questions or concerns, please email athletic director Nathan Kopp at: nkopp@xeniaschools.org .

Rams 3-Peat shirts on sale

JAMESTOWN — Sweatshirts and T-shirts commemorating the Greeneview High School girls track & field team’s third consecutive Ohio Heritage Conference team title are now on sale. Fans can place their order on the sales website at gviewohctrack.itemorder.com, but they better hurry. The deadline to place your order is Thursday, May 23.

Scramble on our Greene set for May 24

BEAVERCREEK — The 21st annual Tom Birt Memorial “Scramble on our Greene” is sponsored by the City of Fairborn and City of Beavercreek Parks and Recreation Departments. The outing is played in the memory of Fairborn Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tom Birt, an avid golfer and strong advocate in the field of Parks and Recreation. The scramble will be on May 24, 2018 at Beavercreek Golf Club, with the four-person scramble starting with a shotgun start a 8:30 a.m. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and includes breakfast, lunch, refreshments, a golf goody bag and use of the driving range. Register online at www.beavercreekohio.gov.

Redlegs Run June 8

CINCINNATI — Registrations are now open for the annual Redlegs Run, which will be held on Saturday, June 8 at Great American Ball Park.

Runners have five different event options. All events are for walkers and runners of all ages, with the exception of the Gapper’s Kids Fun Run, which is limited to kids ages 10 and under.

All participants will receive a custom race medal, race t-shirt (technical shirt for 10K participants), a post-race party in the Kroger Fan Zone, free downloadable race photography and one View Level ticket voucher to a Reds home game (either 1:10 p.m. Sunday, June 16 vs. Texas Rangers or 7:10 p.m. Tuesday, July 30 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates.)

Registration details and parking information is available at reds.com/Run.

Carroll hosting boys basketball camps

RIVERSIDE — The Carroll High School boys basketball program will be hosting three basketball camps in June. Two camps will run from June 3-7, with the camp for boys in grades 2-5 going from 9 a.m. to noon; and the camp for high school boys (grades 9-12) running from 1-4 p.m. each day. A camp for boys in grades 6-8 will run from 1-4 p.m. June 10-14. Cost is $85, and athletes can register 30 minutes before the camp begins or online at carrollhs.or/2019summercamps.

Greeneview Golf Scramble, June 8

JAMESTOWN — The 2019 Greeneview Golf Scramble will be held on Saturday June 8 at Locust Hills Golf Course, 5575 North River Road, in Springfield. The event organizers are looking for teams/players, hole sponsors, and door prizes/gifts. Cost per player is $65, hole sponsorship is $100. Go to golfregistrationnetwork.com/WebForms/r_Register?ForNum=84267495&patid=1 to signup, or sponsor.

Driving with Colleen outing, June 15

SPRINGFIELD — The 8th Annual Driving with Colleen Golf Outing is scheduled for Saturday, June 15. The outing tees off with a with a 2 p.m. shotgun start at Locust Hills Golf Course. The event will be packed with fun hole events, prizes, raffles, 50/50 raffle.

Cost is $80 per player, or $320 for a foursome. Golfers will receive 18-holes with cart and the price includes dinner, beverages, a shirt and goodie bag. Event sponsorship is available. Registration deadline is June 3. To become a sponsor or to register, visit www.drivingwithcolleen.org. All proceeds go to Circle of Victory to assist cancer patients. For questions call Jessica at 937-671-8120 or email jessica@drivingwithcolleen.org.

Play It Forward golf outing June 22

XENIA — The seventh annual Play It Forward golf outing/scholarship fundraiser, hosted by the Class of 1973, is scheduled for Saturday, June 22, 2019 at WGC golf course in Xenia. Golf registration includes a light breakfast, a full lunch, beverage tickets, practice balls, green fees and cart, in addition to prizes and raffles. The event is open to the public, with an early registration discount applied until June 1.

The goal of the fundraiser and scholarship award is to give back to current Xenia High School graduates in need. The seventh $4,000 scholarship will be awarded in May.

For sponsorship or to register for the event contact: Jerry Boggs – jboggs73@aol.com 239-0036; Steve Greene – sgreene3@columbus.rr.com; Diane Wuebben Ponder – diane.ponder@wright.edu; or Sheryl Haines Yeazel – shel55@ymail.com .

Reds offering Corral ticket package

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds have announced a new ticket package, “The Corral,” for Friday games at Great American Ball Park near Reds right fielder Yasiel Puig, who fans often refer to as a “Wild Horse.”

The ticket packages, which include a limited-edition T-shirt, start at $15 and are available for 11 Reds Friday night home games. Tickets can be purchased online at reds.com/Corral.

Dragons 5K run in July

DAYTON — Registration is under way for the ninth annual Dragons 5K on Saturday, July 20, starting at 8am at Fifth Third Field.

All participants in the race receive four (4) lawn tickets to a future Dragons game, Dragons 5K t-shirt, Dragons hat, NEW finisher’s medal and entry to the post-race party inside Fifth Third Field.

The registration fee is $25 in advance or $30 after July 15. Kids age 17 and under can sign up for $15. Fans can sign up to reserve their spot at www.daytondragons.com/dragons5ksignup.

Scott Drake, of Xenia, won the Late Model division feature on May 18 at Shady Bowl Speedway in DeGraff.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

