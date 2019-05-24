Several D-I track athletes state bound

HUBER HEIGHTS — There’d already been reservations to Columbus that had been made during Wednesday’s first day of the Division I Southwest Regional Track & Field Championships. Friday’s second day of regional competition enabled several more Greene County area student athletes to book their trip to the state championships as well.

Event wins were turned in by Beavercreek distance runners Riley Buchholz (boys 1,600-meter run) and Taylor Ewert (girls 3,200), while Carroll’s Donovan LaJeunesse (boys 300-meter hurdles) and ‘Creek’s Jodie Pierce (girls 800) each claimed runner-up finishes to advance.

Fellow Beavercreek distance phenom Savannah Roark placed third in the girls 3,200-meter run finale, and Beavers teammate Eileen Yang placed third in the pole vault, and Juliann Williams placed fourth in the girls mile run.

Finally in the girls mile relay, the Beavercreek team of Abigail Hobbs, Ashtyn Gluck, Pierce and Williams finished fourth with a time of 3:55.86, just .06 of a second better than Cincinnati Anderson, to advance on to state too.

“That is their best time this season by I think three seconds,” Beavercreek girls coach Howard Russ said, as the mile relay girls continued to celebrate behind him. “They’re very excited. We wanted to beat Princeton, to be regional runners up, but I think we ended up third overall. They ran their hearts out, and the team had a really good day today.”

Beavercreek’s speedy regional record setting quartet of Williams, Pierce, Roark and Ewert had qualified for the state meet in the girls 3,200-meter relay on May 22 with a meet-record time of 9:00.46. Xenia high jumper Meaghan Wakefield had tied for second in Wednesday’s girls high jump competition with a leap of 5 feet, 2 inches to also advance.

The annual state championship track and field meet will take place May 31-June 1 at the famed Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium on the Ohio State University campus, in Columbus.

Beavercreek’s Riley Buchholz (center) kicked into a new-found gear on the final turn to win Friday’s Division I boys 1,600-meter run, at the Regional Track & Field Championships in Huber Heights. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/05/web1_Buchholz1600_PS.jpg Beavercreek’s Riley Buchholz (center) kicked into a new-found gear on the final turn to win Friday’s Division I boys 1,600-meter run, at the Regional Track & Field Championships in Huber Heights. John Bombatch | Greene County News Taylor Ewert (front left) of Beavercreek won the girls 3,200-meter race final Friday at Wayne High School, while Beavers teammate Savannah Roark (back far left) finished third to also advance on to next week’s state track and field championships. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/05/web1_EwertRoark3200_PS-2.jpg Taylor Ewert (front left) of Beavercreek won the girls 3,200-meter race final Friday at Wayne High School, while Beavers teammate Savannah Roark (back far left) finished third to also advance on to next week’s state track and field championships. John Bombatch | Greene County News Carroll’s Donovan LaJeunesse finished second in the D-I boys 300-meter hurdles event on May 24 at Heidkamp Stadium in Huber Heights, and so the Patriots junior has qualified to next week’s state championships. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/05/web1_LaJeunesse300H_PS.jpg Carroll’s Donovan LaJeunesse finished second in the D-I boys 300-meter hurdles event on May 24 at Heidkamp Stadium in Huber Heights, and so the Patriots junior has qualified to next week’s state championships. John Bombatch | Greene County News Pole vaulter Eileen Yang of Beavercreek (third from right) place third in the girls event finals to earn a trip to Columbus next weekend. Greenville’s Riley Hunt won the event with a new meet record height of 13 feet, 3 inches. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/05/web1_EileenYangPV_PS.jpg Pole vaulter Eileen Yang of Beavercreek (third from right) place third in the girls event finals to earn a trip to Columbus next weekend. Greenville’s Riley Hunt won the event with a new meet record height of 13 feet, 3 inches. John Bombatch | Greene County News

Beavercreek wins two regional events

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123. Complete regional track & field results can be found at baumspage.com.

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123. Complete regional track & field results can be found at baumspage.com.