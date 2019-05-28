Greene County’s Elite 18

GREENE COUNTY AREA — Here’s a listing of student-athletes from the Greene County area who are scheduled to compete in the 2019 OHSAA State Track & Field Championships, May 31 and June 1 at the Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium, on the Ohio State University campus in Columbus.

Beavercreek, Carroll, Cedarville and Xenia have athletes who have qualified to the state meet.

Beavercreek leads the way with nine track athletes competing in Division I — Riley Buchholz and Tyler Wasson on the boys’ side; Taylor Ewert, Juliann Williams, Jodie Pierce, Savannah Roark, Abigail Hobbs, Ashtyn Gluck and Eileen Yang on the girls’ side. Carroll is represented by five area athletes: Ava Lickliter; Meghan Schrand; Rihanna Thomas; and Alaina Casey in girls Division II; Donovan LaJeunesse in boys Division I. Cedarville has Trey Gruet, Trent Koning and Ethan Wallis competing in three individual boys Division III events, and Xenia’s Meaghan Wakefield will be competing among the state’s elite in the D-I girls high jump.

Beavercreek’s Pierce leads the area in events entered. The junior distance runner is on the Battlin’ Beavers’ 1,600- and 3,200-meter relay teams, and she’ll also compete in the girls D-I 800-meter final.

A dozen area girls athletes are headed to Columbus, while there are six boys athletes from the Greene County area who have qualified. Area athletes are qualified in a combined total of 14 separate events.

For the local competitors, preliminary rounds in the Division I boys 300 Hurdles (LaJeunesse); D-I girls mile relay (Beavercreek); and the D-III boys 300 hurdles (Gruet), as well as the Division I (Beavercreek) and Division II (Carroll) girls 3,200-meter relay finals, are scheduled to take place on Friday.

All other local athletes are scheduled to be held on Saturday.

According to the Ohio High School Athletic Association, the state track & field meet will have 2,145 athletes on hand representing 762 Ohio high schools.

2019 STATE TRACK & FIELD QUALIFIERS

DIVISION I

BOYS

1,600-meter run (5:15 p.m. Saturday, June 1) — Riley Buchholz, Beavercreek

300 Hurdles (Preliminaries, 6:45 p.m. Friday, May 31) — Donovan LaJeunesse, Carroll

Pole Vault (Noon Saturday, June 1) — Tyler Wasson, Beavercreek

GIRLS

3,200 Relay (4:45 p.m. Friday, May 31) — Beavercreek (Taylor Ewert, Juliann Williams, Jodie Pierce, Savannah Roark)

1,600 (5:15 p.m. Saturday, June 1) — Juliann Williams, Beavercreek

800 (6:05 p.m. Saturday, June 1) — Jodie Pierce, Beavercreek

3,200 (6:20 p.m. Saturday, June 1) — Taylor Ewert, Beavercreek; Savannah Roark, Beavercreek

1,600 Relay (Preliminaries, 7:15 p.m. Friday, May 31) — Beavercreek (Abigail Hobbs, Ashtyn Gluck, Jodie Pierce, Juliann Williams)

High Jump (3 p.m. Saturday, June 1) — Meaghan Wakefield, Xenia

Pole Vault (3 p.m. Saturday, June 1) — Eileen Yang, Beavercreek

DIVISION II

BOYS

(No area qualifiers)

GIRLS

3,200 (1:30 p.m. Friday, May 31) — Carroll (Ava Lickliter, Meghan Schrand, Rihanna Thomas, Alaina Casey)

DIVISION III

BOYS

300 Hurdles (Preliminaries, 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 31) — Trey Gruet, Cedarville

800 (10:55 a.m. Saturday, June 1) — Trent Koning, Cedarville

3,200 (11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 1) — Ethan Wallis, Cedarville

GIRLS

(No area qualifiers).

Sophomore high jumper Reaghan Wakefield is the lone Xenia Buccaneer to qualify to this year’s Division I state track and field meet. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/05/web1_ReaghanWakefieldXHJ_PS-copy.jpg Sophomore high jumper Reaghan Wakefield is the lone Xenia Buccaneer to qualify to this year’s Division I state track and field meet. File photos by John Bombatch. Cedarville senior Trey Gruet (far left) will compete in the Division III boys 300-meter hurdles preliminary, at the state championships in Columbus, on Friday May 31. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/05/web1_B110HurdlesCombsGruetWeston_PS-copy-1.jpg Cedarville senior Trey Gruet (far left) will compete in the Division III boys 300-meter hurdles preliminary, at the state championships in Columbus, on Friday May 31. File photos by John Bombatch. Beavercreek distances runners Taylor Ewert (left) and Savannah Roark will pair with Juliann Williams and Jodie Pierce in the 3,200-meter relay final on Friday. They’ll both then run in the 3,200 run final on Saturday, at the state championship meet in Columbus. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/05/web1_EwertRoark3200_PS-copy.jpg Beavercreek distances runners Taylor Ewert (left) and Savannah Roark will pair with Juliann Williams and Jodie Pierce in the 3,200-meter relay final on Friday. They’ll both then run in the 3,200 run final on Saturday, at the state championship meet in Columbus. File photos by John Bombatch. Senior Tyler Wasson, of Beavercreek, will be among the state’s top 18 Division I pole vaulters competing at the state meet in Columbus this week. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/05/web1_TylerWasson_PS.jpg Senior Tyler Wasson, of Beavercreek, will be among the state’s top 18 Division I pole vaulters competing at the state meet in Columbus this week. File photos by John Bombatch.

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123. Complete state track & field results can be found this weekend at either baumspage.com or ohsaa.org.

