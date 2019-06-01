Late-night ‘Creek milers advance

COLUMBUS — The Beavercreek High School girls mile relay team of Abigail Hobbs, Ashtyn Gluck, Jodie Pierce and Juliann Williams finished sixth in their Friday night preliminary heat to advance to today’s Division I state championship final, here at the OHSAA State Track & Field Championships at Ohio State University’s Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.

The Beavercreek quartet beat their seeding time by more than half a second, finishing with a time of 3:55.28. That state championship finale will take place at 6:50 p.m. Saturday night.

Another Greene County-area track athlete wasn’t as fortunate last night: Carroll’s Donovan LaJeunesse turned in a time of 41.37 seconds in the Division I boys 300-meter hurdles preliminary and failed to advance.