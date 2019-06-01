Ewert, Buchholz win state titles for Beavercreek

COLUMBUS — Beavercreek High School put athletes on the podium in seven of eight events it competed in, during Saturday’s final day of the OHSAA state track and field championships at Ohio State’s Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium, and two of those podium placers stood on the very top step!

Distance runners Taylor Ewert and Riley Buchholz claimed first place in their respective events.

First, Buchholz wowed the crowd by winning the D-I boys 1,600-meter run in dominating fashion. Moments later, Ewert’s finish in the 3,200-meter run was just as dominating, with teammate Savannah Roark finishing on the podium in sixth.

Other Beavercreek athletes to finish on the awards stand were: Eileen Yang (third place tie in the girls D-I pole vault); Juliann Williams (seventh in the D-I girls mile); Jodie Pierce (fifth in the D-I girls 800-meter run); and the ‘Creek girls mile relay team of Pierce, Williams, Abigail Hobbs and Ashtyn Gluck who finished sixth in one of the final events of the day.

Two other talented state qualifiers also saw action on Saturday: Xenia’s Reaghan Wakefield placed 13th in the girls D-I high jump; and Beavercreek’s Tyler Wasson finished 14th in the boys D-I pole vault.

A detailed rundown of Saturday’s state track & field meet will be in Tuesday’s Xenia Daily Gazette, and Fairborn Daily Herald.

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123.

