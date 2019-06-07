Errors hurt Scouts in home opener

XENIA — The Hamilton Joes spoiled the 2019 home opener for the Xenia Scouts with a 7-3 win, June 7 at Grady’s Field on the Athletes in Action Sports Complex.
The error bug bit the Scouts on Friday. Hamilton lead-off batter Zach Orn got on base thanks to a misplayed grounder hit to second. Orn then scooted to second on an errant pick-off try, then scored on Preston Miller’s ground-rule double over the left-field fence. Miller than trotted home on Ryan Thompson’s single into centerfield to put the Joe’s out in front 2-0. Another Joe’s batter reached base on a wind-aided ball that started out foul, then tailed into the infield where Scouts’ catcher Allan Goodwin dove and missed the catch.
Xenia committed four errors in the game.
The Scouts scored their first run at home in the third inning. Brett Carson drew a walk, moved to second on Brett Williams’ single into right field, got to third base on a fielding error by the Joe’s third baseman, then scored when Hunter DeLanoy drew a bases loaded walk.
Xenia clean-up hitter Steven Saunders scored the Scouts’ second run of the game in the sixth. He singled into center to get on base, scooted over to second on a wild pitch, advanced to third on an infield groundout, then scored when teammate Will Acuff reached on an infield single.
Both teams scored runs in the eighth, with Xenia’s Logan Matson coming across to score for the Scouts, to make the score 4-3 in the Joes’ favor.
Hamilton then broke the game open with three runs in the top of the ninth for the 7-3 lead.
With the Friday-night loss, Xenia and Hamilton are now tied for first place in the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League South Division standings with 3-1 records. The two teams are scheduled to play on Saturday night, June 8, back at Grady’s Field for a 7:05 p.m. contest.
Xenia began the season on a three-game winning streak, sweeping the season opening road series against the host Richmond Jazz. The Scouts had been scoring in double digits for their first three games of the season.
