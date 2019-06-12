Huskers announce non-league schedule

LINCOLN, Nebraska — The University of Nebraska men’s college basketball team announced its non-league schedule for the 2019-2020 season.

Xenia High School standout, 2019 Ohio Mr. Basketball and soon-to-be Cornhusker Samari Curtis will make his playing debut in a scrimmage game on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at Nebraska’s Pinnacle Bank Arena against fellow Nebraska area school Doane University.

Curtis’ first regular season game will also be at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The school’s earliest season opener in school history and first-ever meeting with the University of California-Riverside will take place on Nov. 5.

Counting its exhibition game with Doane, Nebraska will play its first five games of the season at home. The team will then hit the road to the Grand Cayman Islands for the Cayman Islands Classic Nov. 25-27.

Big Ten schools on the Huskers schedule are Michigan State, Purdue, Michigan, Ohio State, Iowa, Wisconsin, Indiana, Northwestern, Penn State and Rutgers, but the exact dates of those games as yet to be announced. Ticket information can be found at Huskers.com/Tickets or at the NU ticket office at (800) 8-BIGRED.

https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/06/web1_BlockN_PS.jpg

Mr. Basketball Curtis will face Doane University for first game

