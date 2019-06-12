Too much rain, let’s play two!

XENIA — Not even the superior drainage system of the Athletes in Action Sports Complex’s Grady’s Field could withstand the steady downpour of rain Wednesday evening, prior to the scheduled June 13 meeting between the visiting Licking County Settlers and the host Xenia Scouts.

Game officials delayed the game from its original 7:05 start, 40 minutes to 7:45 p.m., in hopes of the ongoing storm moving through the area. But by 7:35 p.m., both sides had seen enough of the wet stuff and decided to call the game.

That means that Thursday’s scheduled Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League baseball matchup between the two South Division teams will now be a doubleheader. Game One is tentatively scheduled for a 5:05 p.m. start.

Maybe a rainout and subsequent twinbill of games is what the Scouts need.

Xenia is currently mired in a four-game losing streak, including a recent 5-4 loss to the Settlers at Grady’s Field on Tuesday. They’re in a three-way tie with the Southern Ohio Copperheads and the Cincinnati Steam at 3-4-0 thus far this season. Licking County is in second in the GLSCL South at 4-3-0, with the Hamilton Joes two games in the divisional lead with a 6-1-0 mark.

The Scouts end the scheduled three-game battle with the Settlers with Thursday’s games, then they head south to Cincinnati to take on the Steam for a three-game weekend series Friday, Saturday and Sunday June 14-16 at McLeary Field, which is located at Cincinnati Western Hills High School.

After Thursday’s doubleheader, Xenia’s next home contests will take place Tuesday and Wednesday, June 18-19 when the Scouts will host the Lake Erie Monarchs for a pair of 7:05 p.m. games.

Wittenberg freshman Michael Osmond (16) of the Licking County Settlers lofts a pass to his teammates during a June 12 rain delay at the Athletes In Action Sports Complex's Grady's Field in Xenia. Wednesday night's game between the visiting Settlers and the host Xenia Scouts was later rained out. Instead, the two teams will play a doubleheader on Thursday, June 13, starting at 5:30 p.m. Ballplayers wait for the start of Wednesday night's Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League baseball game between the visiting Licking County Settlers and the host Xenia Scouts, at Grady's Field in Xenia. Wednesday's scheduled Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League baseball game between the Licking County Settlers and the Xenia Scouts was rained out, June 13 at Grady's Field in Xenia.

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123.

