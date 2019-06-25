Golfers beat the weather at MVJGA Golf Camp

XENIA — The 33rd annual Miami Valley Junior Golf Association youth camp finished June 2019 at WGC Golf Course.

Thirty-seven boys and eight girls participated by rotating through stations in order to learn the correct technique for hitting woods and irons, and stroking putts. They were also taught golf etiquette and the rules of golf.

Each day, the campers also got to play the course with kids in their own age group. Eighteen of the 45 campers attended last summer, with 27 new campers on board for this year’s camp.

The third day of the camp featured putting, chipping, and driving competitions on the practice area, as the young golfers, ages 7-17, competed in age groups.

On the final day, a two-hole playing exhibition was held by the instructors who played a scramble format as the junior campers became the gallery. Four of the campers also putted in the scramble. The junior campers got to see an eagle and a par in the exhibition.

Each camper received a golf towel or hat and a certificate for completing the four-day camp. Four of the junior campers also qualified for a merit badge in golf for the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts.

“We were very lucky to get our camp in all four days, as it rained every night and every afternoon,” said Jim Beaver, Director of the camp. “Our camp is from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the sun never came out, but the rain held off for us. The kids showed vast improvement between the first day and the last.”

John Wilkinson was the pro on the range and was assisted by recent Carroll High graduate Tyler Goecke. Tyler will be playing golf for Wright State this fall. Area golf coaches Rick Pagniano and Shane Williams from Stebbins, Carroll girls coach Abby Merkle, Westerville North girls coach Betsy Beaver Gegick, Middletown’s junior varsity coach Jake Williams, Shaker Run Golf Course Assistant Pro Chris Sloan, and junior instructor Jim Beaver, Jr. also instructed at the camp. Golf course volunteers Mark Houser, Rick Williamson, Martin Shaver and Ron McColaugh completed the veteran staff.

Special thanks to sponsors John Higgins, Brad Montgomery of Montgomery Insurance and Investments, as well as Gene Randall, John Greyson and Clarence Willis, who donated clubs and golf balls.

Junior Golf League starts Wednesday: The Junior Golf League, for golfers 8-18 who have some golfing experience and want to play a nine-hole format, is scheduled to start Wednesday, June 26, at WGC. Jim Beaver and PGA Pro Garay Goecke will run the league with several other volunteers. The league will continue each Wednesday (except July 17) through July 31. Junior golfers need to register at 10:30 a.m. with tee times starting at 11 a.m.

Junior Golf League information can be obtained on the course website: wgcgolfcourse.com.

