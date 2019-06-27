This pair of St. Mark’s Episcopal church league softball players collided on this infield fly ball, and still managed to make the catch, Thursday evening at Fairfield Park in Fairborn.
John Bombatch | Greene County News
A base runner for the Huber Mennonite team slides safely head first across home plate before the catcher could make the tag, June 27 at Fairfield Park in Fairborn.
John Bombatch | Greene County News
A Springfield Extreme girls U14 fastpitch player fires a pitch, Thursday, at Fairborn’s Fairfield Park.
John Bombatch | Greene County News
No, that’s not really Joey Votto. But this St. Mark’s batter swung like the Cincinnati Red on this pitch, June 27 in a church league co-ed game at Fairborn’s Fairfield Park.
John Bombatch | Greene County News
Members of the Miamisburg Sting U14 fastpitch team cheer on their teammate during a softball game, June 27 at Fairfield Park in Fairborn.
John Bombatch | Greene County News
The Engage City Church pitcher lofts a high-arching pitch in church league action, Thursday at Fairfield Park in Fairborn.
John Bombatch | Greene County News
Softballs were flying so far over the fence that Wright-Patterson AFB started moving their planes away for safety … or not, June 27 at Fairborn’s Fairfield Park.
John Bombatch | Greene County News
