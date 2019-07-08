Sports Digest

Fleming wins Late Model feature

DEGRAFF — Cedarville driver Ryan Fleming won the Dave Nagel Excavating Late Models feature race, Saturday July 6 at Shady Bowl Speedway. It was Fleming’s first feature win at the speedway this season. Fleming also turned in the fastest qualifying lap of 13.519 seconds over the 0.3-mile paved oval.

Saturday’s July 12 program will pay tribute to local car builder Denny Shatto. The Dave Nagel Excavating Late Models will run a 110-lap feature paying $3,110 to win. The Wootens Automotive Modifieds, the Noble Armor Coating Mini Stocks and a 100-lap enduro will also be on hand. Racing is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Youth golfers beat the heat

XENIA — Sixteen Miami Valley Junior Golf Association junior golfers toured the WGC golf course in 90-degree temperatures on July 3. Morgan Bennett won the girls division with a 63. Ryan Swanson was medalist in the senior boys division with a 46 and won the closest-to-the-pin contest on hole no. 5. Braden Curley won the junior boys seven-hole competition with a 38, while Evan Davis placed second with a 40. Rosie Gray hit the girls longest drive, while Alec Germano was a double winner with the junior boys longest drive. Germano also made the longest putt on hole nine. Play continues at 11 a.m. next Wednesday, July 10 at the WGC Golf Course.

Baton Twirling Championships in Fairborn

FAIRBORN — Nearly 900 of the nation’s best baton twirlers will compete in the 61st U.S. National Baton Twirling Championships, July 1013 at Wright State University. The United States Twirling Association-sanctioned event begins at 8 a.m. each day, and is free and open to the public.

Visit ustwirling.com for a complete schedule of each day’s events.

Skyhawk golfers wanted

FAIRBORN — Have you ever thought about trying the sport of Golf? Fairborn High School has both male and female golf teams-and is looking to improve numbers on both teams. This is a fun sport and will teach skills for a lifetime! If interested, please contact the Fairborn High School athletic office at 937-878-6305. You can also email Coach Newell at Mnewell31@hotmail.com.

Yellow Jackets hosting volleyball camps

CEDARVILLE — The Cedarville University women’s volleyball team will be hosting three camps and a tournament in July. The Elite Camp, going from July 14-16, is designed for girls entering grades 8–12. This is the highest level of individual camps for girls that are interested in playing volleyball at the next level. Girls at this camp are required to have high school varsity and/or national club team experience.

The individual camp held July 16-18 is designed for girls entering grades 7–12. This is an overall skills camp for individuals who want to improve and enhance their skills while also working on the fundamentals of the game.

Lastly, there is a team camp held July 18-20. Camp is designed for girls freshman, JV and varsity teams. The Spiketacular tournament on July 20th is for any high school level team. Camps are coached by current Cedarville University staff and their players. Rates for residential and commuter, as well as all other information for each individual camp, can be found at cedarville.edu/sportscamps. Sign up now, as prices increase June 24.

Mini Hawk Camp in July

BEAVERCREEK — The City of Beavercreek, in cooperation with Skyhawks Sports, is offering a Mini Hawk (Baseball, Flag Football and Soccer) Sport Camp for children ages 4-7. Through games and activities, campers explore balance, hand/eye coordination, and skill development at their own pace.

Camp is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon, July 15-19 at Rotary Park, 2260 Dayton-Xenia Road. Resident fee is $114 and non-resident fee is $130. Contact the Beavercreek Parks, Recreation and Culture Department (937) 427-5514 for more information. Register online at http://beavercreekoh.myrec.com.

Tiny Hawk Camp in July, too

BEAVERCREEK — The City of Beavercreek, in cooperation with Skyhawks Sports, is offering Tiny Hawk (Soccer and Basketball) Sport Camp for ages 3-4. The essentials of soccer and basketball are introduced in a fun and safe environment with lots of encouragement. Children will learn balance, body movement, hand/eye coordination and skill development through a series of sport-specific games tailored to their attention spans.

Camp is scheduled for 12-30-1:30 p.m. July 15 -19 at Rotary Park, 2260 Dayton-Xenia Road. Fee is $59 for residents and $69 for non-residents.

Contact the Beavercreek Parks, Recreation and Culture Department for more information at (937) 427-5514 or email parks@beavercreekohio.gov. Register online at http://beavercreekoh.myrec.com.

Warfield headlines Urbana golf outing

URBANA — The Urbana Country Club will host The Legends Golf Classic at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 21. This event will benefit the United Way of Clark, Champaign and Madison Counties.

Sports legends scheduled to take part in the golf scramble include Pro Football Hall of Famer Paul Warfield, Ohio State football great/former major league baseball pitcher Galen Cisco, former Cleveland Browns’ Pro Bowl offensive tackle Dick Schafrath, former Cleveland Browns’ Pro Bowl safety Ernie Kellerman, former major league pitchers Ed Whitson, Fred Scherman and Jon Warden, former Ohio State standout/Canadian Football Hall of Famer Don Sutherin, 1964 Olympic gold medal-winning basketball player George Wilson and Urbana native Roger Wallace, who played wide receiver alongside Warfield for the Memphis Southmen of the World Football League in 1975.

After the golf scramble that day, Warfield will give a presentation about his football career at 6 p.m. in the Grimes Room at UCC. Heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served. Tickets for Warfield’s presentation are available for $27 each. For information on how to register for the golf scramble or buy tickets for Warfield’s evening presentation, call Urbana Country Club’s William Unger at (937) 303-0916.

Football referee classes offered

WEST CARROLLTON — The Dayton Area Football Officials Association (DAFOA) will be offering OHSAA officiating classes starting July 23 from 6-8:30 p.m. at West Carrollton High School.

Cost for the five-week class is $110, which includes all training books and test material, 25 hours of classroom study and film review, and participation in one supervised on-field varsity scrimmage. Classes start Tuesday, July 23 and Thursday, July 25 and will end on Thursday, Aug. 22.

For more information about the DAFOA high school football officiating classes, please contact instructors Jack Brooks (JBBROOKS1522@GMAIL.COM) or Daniel Palmer (PALMER.DANIEL15@GMAIL.COM), or supervisor and DAFOA president Ryan Walters (WALTERS-RYAN@SBCGLOBAL.NET).

Greeneview seeking coaches

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview High School is looking for the following coaches for the Fall 2019 sports season: Assistant football coach; head girls tennis coach; and assistant volleyball coach. If interested, please email mark.rinehart@greeneview.org . A possible Physical Education position may be opening in the school district as well.

Dragons 5K run in July

DAYTON — Registration is under way for the ninth annual Dragons 5K on Saturday, July 20, starting at 8am at Fifth Third Field.

All participants in the race receive four (4) lawn tickets to a future Dragons game, Dragons 5K t-shirt, Dragons hat, NEW finisher’s medal and entry to the post-race party inside Fifth Third Field.

The registration fee is $25 in advance or $30 after July 15. Kids age 17 and under can sign up for $15. Fans can sign up to reserve their spot at www.daytondragons.com/dragons5ksignup.

Dragons hosting Yoga in the Outfield

DAYTON — The annual “Yoga in the Outfield” event is back at Fifth Third Field on Thursday, July 18. The one-hour yoga class will be led by the founder of local yoga studio Ignite Yoga, Justina Sanford.

This event is perfect for yogis of all skill levels. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. before the class and the yoga starts at 6 p.m. Stick around after the event to mingle with fellow yoga lovers, enjoy a complimentary drink at Fifth Third Field’s Sam Adam Pub and see if you’re a winner of any raffle prizes. The event will conclude at 9 p.m.

Cost of admission is $20 when purchased in advance and $25 the day of the event. Along with the yoga class, tickets include a Dragons t-shirt and hat, tickets to a Dragons game on July 25, complimentary drink ticket, as well as a raffle ticket for the chance to win some great prizes!

You can reserve your spot now by complete the order form found here with the code “YOGA”. Call the Dragons Box Office at (937) 228-2287 or email at dragons@daytondragons.com for more information.

