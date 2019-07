Sports Digest

Goecke, Bennett, Curley lead MVJGA

XENIA — Sixteen junior golfers competed in the third week of the Miami Valley Junior Golf Association’s junior league play at WGC Golf Course. Caleb Goecke won the senior boys division with a 43 and had the Closest-to the-Pin shot on hole five. Morgan Bennett won the girls division with a 56. Braden Curley captured the seven-hole junior division with a 31. Hamilton Bridges made the longest putt on hole nine and Kael Grothaus had the Closest-to-the-Pin shot on hole number seven. There will be no Junior League on July 17 due to a scheduled outing. Play will resume at 11 a.m. July 24 at WGC Golf Course.

Lewis Jr. driving Shatto machine

DEGRAFF — Fairborn race driver Jim Lewis Jr. will continue to drive his No. 110 Shatto Racing Team entry in a Saturday, July 13 Late Model race, which Shady Bowl Speedway will honor the memory of car builder Denny Shatto. The race is held annually to honor the memory of the late Shatto. Shatto has built some of the fastest cars to take to Midwest ovals, both dirt and pavement.

Shatto passed away in 2006 leaving the racing operation to his son Kevin and wife Chris. Kevin has continued the winning tradition with Lewis Jr. of Fairborn behind the wheel. Lewis has posted several feature wins since the team was formed. Sponsors on the team include, Dave Nagel Excavating, Long Transportation, Shatto Motor Sports ,Bryce Realty, and 4 Paws Grooming.

This year’s Shatto Memorial will be for the Dave Nagel Excavating Series Late Models. A 110-lap feature for the race will pay $3,110 to win. The Wooten Modifieds, Noble Armor Coating Mini Stocks and a 100-lap enduro are also scheduled to race. Racing will start at 7 p.m.

Baton Twirling Championships in Fairborn

FAIRBORN — Nearly 900 of the nationals best baton twirlers will compete in the 61st U.S. National Baton Twirling Championships, July 1013 at Wright State University. The United States Twirling Association-sanctioned event begins at 8 a.m. each day, and is free and open to the public.

Visit ustwirling.com for a complete schedule of each day’s events.

Yellow Jackets hosting volleyball camps

CEDARVILLE — The Cedarville University women’s volleyball team will be hosting three camps and a tournament in July. The Elite Camp, going from July 14-16, is designed for girls entering grades 8–12. This is the highest level of individual camps for girls that are interested in playing volleyball at the next level. Girls at this camp are required to have high school varsity and/or national club team experience.

The individual camp held July 16-18 is designed for girls entering grades 7–12. This is an overall skills camp for individuals who want to improve and enhance their skills while also working on the fundamentals of the game.

Lastly, there is a team camp held July 18-20. Camp is designed for girls freshman, JV and varsity teams. The Spiketacular tournament on July 20th is for any high school level team. Camps are coached by current Cedarville University staff and their players. Rates for residential and commuter, as well as all other information for each individual camp, can be found at cedarville.edu/sportscamps. Sign up now, as prices increase June 24.

Mini Hawk Camp in July

BEAVERCREEK — The City of Beavercreek, in cooperation with Skyhawks Sports, is offering a Mini Hawk (Baseball, Flag Football and Soccer) Sport Camp for children ages 4-7. Through games and activities, campers explore balance, hand/eye coordination, and skill development at their own pace.

Camp is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon, July 15-19 at Rotary Park, 2260 Dayton-Xenia Road. Resident fee is $114 and non-resident fee is $130. Contact the Beavercreek Parks, Recreation and Culture Department (937) 427-5514 for more information. Register online at http://beavercreekoh.myrec.com.

Tiny Hawk Camp in July, too

BEAVERCREEK — The City of Beavercreek, in cooperation with Skyhawks Sports, is offering Tiny Hawk (Soccer and Basketball) Sport Camp for ages 3-4. The essentials of soccer and basketball are introduced in a fun and safe environment with lots of encouragement. Children will learn balance, body movement, hand/eye coordination and skill development through a series of sport-specific games tailored to their attention spans.

Camp is scheduled for 12-30-1:30 p.m. July 15 -19 at Rotary Park, 2260 Dayton-Xenia Road. Fee is $59 for residents and $69 for non-residents.

Contact the Beavercreek Parks, Recreation and Culture Department for more information at (937) 427-5514 or email parks@beavercreekohio.gov. Register online at http://beavercreekoh.myrec.com.

Warfield headlines Urbana golf outing

URBANA — The Urbana Country Club will host The Legends Golf Classic at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 21. This event will benefit the United Way of Clark, Champaign and Madison Counties.

Sports legends scheduled to take part in the golf scramble include Pro Football Hall of Famer Paul Warfield, Ohio State football great/former major league baseball pitcher Galen Cisco, former Cleveland Browns’ Pro Bowl offensive tackle Dick Schafrath, former Cleveland Browns’ Pro Bowl safety Ernie Kellerman, former major league pitchers Ed Whitson, Fred Scherman and Jon Warden, former Ohio State standout/Canadian Football Hall of Famer Don Sutherin, 1964 Olympic gold medal-winning basketball player George Wilson and Urbana native Roger Wallace, who played wide receiver alongside Warfield for the Memphis Southmen of the World Football League in 1975.

After the golf scramble that day, Warfield will give a presentation about his football career at 6 p.m. in the Grimes Room at UCC. Heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served. Tickets for Warfield’s presentation are available for $27 each. For information on how to register for the golf scramble or buy tickets for Warfield’s evening presentation, call Urbana Country Club’s William Unger at (937) 303-0916.

Football referee classes offered

WEST CARROLLTON — The Dayton Area Football Officials Association (DAFOA) will be offering OHSAA officiating classes starting July 23 from 6-8:30 p.m. at West Carrollton High School.

Cost for the five-week class is $110, which includes all training books and test material, 25 hours of classroom study and film review, and participation in one supervised on-field varsity scrimmage. Classes start Tuesday, July 23 and Thursday, July 25 and will end on Thursday, Aug. 22.

For more information about the DAFOA high school football officiating classes, please contact instructors Jack Brooks (JBBROOKS1522@GMAIL.COM) or Daniel Palmer (PALMER.DANIEL15@GMAIL.COM), or supervisor and DAFOA president Ryan Walters (WALTERS-RYAN@SBCGLOBAL.NET).

Greeneview seeking coaches

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview High School is looking for the following coaches for the Fall 2019 sports season: Assistant football coach; head girls tennis coach; and assistant volleyball coach. If interested, please email mark.rinehart@greeneview.org . A possible Physical Education position may be opening in the school district as well.

Skyhawk golfers wanted

FAIRBORN — Have you ever thought about trying the sport of Golf? Fairborn High School has both male and female golf teams-and is looking to improve numbers on both teams. This is a fun sport and will teach skills for a lifetime! If interested, please contact the Fairborn High School athletic office at 937-878-6305. You can also email Coach Newell at Mnewell31@hotmail.com.

SW Track Club holding practices

YELLOW SPRINGS — The 2019 Southwest Ohio Track Club Summer Track & Field program is now conducting practice sessions on the Yellow Springs HS Track. This program is open to elementary, middle school, high school, post collegiate and masters athletes who are looking for a place to practice and compete in track and field. If interested, please contact Club President Peter Dierauer (937-356-8738 or president@swohiotc.org) or Coach Ken Rengering (937-241-9153 or coachken@swohiotc.org).

Reds offering Corral ticket package

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds have announced a new ticket package, “The Corral,” for Friday games at Great American Ball Park near Reds right fielder Yasiel Puig, who fans often refer to as a “Wild Horse.”

The ticket packages, which include a limited-edition T-shirt, start at $15 and are available for 11 Reds Friday night home games. Tickets can be purchased online at reds.com/Corral.

Dragons 5K run in July

DAYTON — Registration is under way for the ninth annual Dragons 5K on Saturday, July 20, starting at 8am at Fifth Third Field.

All participants in the race receive four (4) lawn tickets to a future Dragons game, Dragons 5K t-shirt, Dragons hat, NEW finisher’s medal and entry to the post-race party inside Fifth Third Field.

The registration fee is $25 in advance or $30 after July 15. Kids age 17 and under can sign up for $15. Fans can sign up to reserve their spot at www.daytondragons.com/dragons5ksignup.

Dragons hosting Yoga in the Outfield

DAYTON — The annual “Yoga in the Outfield” event is back at Fifth Third Field on Thursday, July 18. The one-hour yoga class will be led by the founder of local yoga studio Ignite Yoga, Justina Sanford.

This event is perfect for yogis of all skill levels. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. before the class and the yoga starts at 6 p.m. Stick around after the event to mingle with fellow yoga lovers, enjoy a complimentary drink at Fifth Third Field’s Sam Adam Pub and see if you’re a winner of any raffle prizes. The event will conclude at 9 p.m.

Cost of admission is $20 when purchased in advance and $25 the day of the event. Along with the yoga class, tickets include a Dragons t-shirt and hat, tickets to a Dragons game on July 25, complimentary drink ticket, as well as a raffle ticket for the chance to win some great prizes!

You can reserve your spot now by complete the order form found here with the code “YOGA”. Call the Dragons Box Office at (937) 228-2287 or email at dragons@daytondragons.com for more information.

Extreme Sports camp

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Parks Department, in cooperation with Quest Sports, is offering an Extreme Quest Sports Camp for children ages 6-17 from 9 a.m. to noon, July 29-Aug. 2 at the Gym Quest, 3820 Kemp Road.

Extreme Quest Sports Camp combines Hip Hop, Gymnastics and Parkour. Learn breakdancing and street-style choreography in addition to obstacle course training including climbing, vaulting, rolling, flipping and more.

Fee is $90 for resident and $104 for non-resident. Contact the Beavercreek Parks Department for more information at 427-5514 or email parks@beavercreekohio.gov.

Register for Soccer Camp

BEAVERCREEK — The City of Beavercreek Parks, Recreation & Culture Department and Skyhawks Sports Academy are taking registrations for Soccer Camp (ages 4-12). Campers will learn the fundamentals of soccer and gain the technical skills and sport knowledge required for that next step into soccer.

Camp is scheduled for July 29-Aug. 2 at Rotary Park, 2260 Dayton Xenia Road.

(Ages 4-5) 12:30-1:30 p.m.; fee is $59 for resident; $69 non-resident.

(Ages 6-12) 9 a.m. – noon; fee is $114 for resident; $130 non-resident.

Contact the Beavercreek Parks, Recreation and Culture Department for more information at (937) 427-5514 or email parks@beavercreekohio.gov. Register online at http://beavercreekoh.myrec.com.

Nominees for XHS Athletic Hall being taken

XENIA — The Xenia High School Athletic Hall of Fame nomination committee is now taking nominations for the 2019 Hall of Fame class. A nomination form can be obtained by going to the Xenia Community Schools official website, then to the Athletics link, and then to the Athletic Hall of Fame link. An individual, a team, a coach, and/or a community contributor can be nominated. Nominations can be for those athletes, teams, coaches, and community contributors who were associated with Xenia Central, Xenia High School, Xenia East, and/or Spring Valley. Nominations will be considered from all eras. The deadline for nominations is Aug. 3, 2019. Contact Gregg Cross at 937-372-5417 for more information.

YRC of Xenia hosting Bob Evans Tournaments

XENIA — The Youth Recreation Club of Xenia is hosting the Bob Evans Invitational youth baseball tournament for 8U-14U teams, Aug. 2-4 at the Bob Evans Fields, located at 640 Birch Road in Xenia. Entry fee is $300 per team. Contact xeniayrc19@gmail.com for more tournament information.

OHSAA officials training offered

FAIRBORN — High School football officiating classes will be offered July 31 through Aug. 18 at Wright State University’s Nutter Center, located at 3640 Colonel Glenn Highway in Fairborn. The course will be taught by Rob Cowles and Billy Willis. Cost is $115. Scrimmage(s) attendance is required; dates, times and locations will be announced in class. Those interested can register online at ohsaa.myohsaa.org/register. Contact Cowles (robert.cowles63@gmail.com or 937-360-5071, preferably by text) or Willis (wmjwillisjr@gmail.com or 440-821-9695) for class times and further information.

Ellis Classic set for Aug. 16

XENIA — The sixth annual Shirley R. Ellis Memorial Golf Classic to support X*ACT, will be held Friday, Aug. 16 at WGC Golf Course, 944 Country Club Dr. in Xenia. Cost is $75 per golfer, with proceeds benefiting the Xenia Area Community Theater and the Shirley R. Ellis Memorial Theater Scholarship. Closest to the pin, longest drive and longest putt contests will occur, plus golfers have a chance to win a new car sponsored by Matt Castrucci’s Auto Mall of Dayton. Registration is at 8 a.m., shotgun start at 9. call (937) 372-0516 or contact director@XeniaACT.org for more details.

Drifting Championship coming to Kil-Kare

XENIA — The Midwest Drift Union has announced that the MDU Shootout will be held Friday and Saturday Sept. 6-7 at Kil-Kare Raceway. The 40-driver event will have a $10,000 purse with the winner taking home $5,000. Formula DRIFT professional licenses will be awarded for the 2020 and 2021 seasons, and additional prizes will be announced in the future.

For more series and event information, visit the Midwest Drift Union website at midwestdrift.com .

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

