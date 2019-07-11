BHS announces 2019 Athletic Hall of Fame class

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek High School Athletic Hall of Fame (BHSAHOF) Committee announced its 2019 inductees earlier this week.

Zach Domicone, Tyler Pollock, Mikaela Ruef, David S. Wade, Jr., Anthony Romano and Joe Sumner were named to the 2019 class of inductees.

• Zach Domicone

(Class of 2008 – Football, Basketball and Track)

Domicone was a two-time team football captain; two-time MVP; Paul Martin Award winner; 2007 Greater Western Ohio Conference (GWOC) Central division rushing leader (1,111); total yards leader (1,683) and scored 29 total varsity touchdowns. He set a school record for rushing yards by a quarterback, and total yards gained (season, 2,007).

A two-time All GWOC and All District player, he also was selected as an All-Region player.

In track, Domicone was selected as All GWOC, All District, All Region, All State in 2 events (4×200, 4×400) Track: 4×400 (3:18.07), 4×200 (1:28.59)

• Mikaela Ruef

(Class of 2009 – Basketball, Cross Country and Track)

Ruef was first-team all GWOC in 2007, 2008, and 2009; 2008 and 2009 GWOC Central Player of the year; All Southwest District First Team in 2009; McDonald’s All American Nominee; NWCA All-Star Honorable Mention; District 15 Player of the Year (POY); Selected to play in Ohio North/South All-Star Game; Gatorade Ohio Girls Basketball Player of the Year; Named to the 2009 PARADE All-American High School Girls Basketball Team.

Mikaela earned a Scholarship to Stanford University where she played for 5 years.

She was drafted as the 31st overall pick in 2014 WNBA Draft by Seattle Storm. Mikaela has played professionally overseas in Australia and France since graduation.

• Tyler Pollock

(Class of 2009 — Soccer and Basketball)

Pollock scored 38 goals with 18 assists in three years of varsity play, and ranks third in scoring in BHS history. 2007 – Voted best offensive player, all League Player of the Year, all Dayton South, all Dayton and All State. 2008 – Team captain, voted all League, all Dayton South, all Dayton, All State, all Region and ALL American. Second player to be named All American in BHS Men’s soccer

Played Basketball 2007 – 2008

• David S. Wade, Jr.

(Class of 2006 — Football, Wrestling)

2005-2006 Wrestling Team Captain and the 2005-2006 Paul Martin Award Winner

In 2004 Wade was a district qualifier, in the 215-pound weight class. In 2005, State Finals Qualifier, 275 lb. weight class. In 2006, David placed 5th in the Ohio State Tournament in the 275 lb. weight class. Greater Miami Valley Wrestling Association, 2006 First Team All-Area 275 lb., USA-Ohio National Freestyle Team Member, USA-Ohio, State Greco Champion 275 lb. weight class, USA-Ohio National Qualifier, Individual Greco, 275 lb.

Wade was selected, in 2004, GWOC Second Team, Offensive Lineman and in 2005, he attained GWOC Honorable Mention. In the 2005-2006, David was selected by the Miami Valley Football Coaches Association to be a member of the All Area South All Star Team.

• Dr. Anthony Romano

(1968-1996 Director of Staff Personnel/Announcer for Girls’ Basketball Team Retired 1996/Special Contributor)

Dr. Romano came to Beavercreek in 1968 to be principal of Ferguson Jr. High School. In 1973 and all the way to his retirement in 1996, Dr. Romano worked in the Central office as the Director of Staff Personnel. During his tenure in the Beavercreek school system, he was instrumental in the process of hiring high-quality administrators, educators and coaches. Numerous current and former Athletic Hall of Fame coaches and athletic directors were hired into the Beavercreek Athletic Departments under his watch.

Rex Warner, the Athletic Director at the time, asked Tony to consider announcing for an ever-improving girls varsity basketball team in 1992. Tony sat at the scorer’s table behind the microphone for the next 25 years announcing varsity girls’ basketball. He gave up the microphone in 2017. He also served as a substitute announcer for the boys’ varsity team.

• Joe Sumner

(Contributor and Coach, 2004-2017/ Boys and Girls Bowling)

In 2004, Sumner was one the founders of the bowling program. The 2006-2007 bowling season was the first year it became an official OHSAA varsity sport. He was the varsity coach until 2014 when he stepped down to be the assistant coach for the next three years.

Between the boys and girls bowling team, Sumner has coached the GWOC athlete of the year six different times. He has had 29 GWOC first-team bowlers, 26 GWOC second-team bowlers, 18 GWOC special-mention bowlers, and six all-conference first-team bowlers.

The Hall of Fame was founded on the premise of preserving the athletic history of Beavercreek High School through the recognition of its very best athletes, coaches, administrators, and other significant contributors. These inductees exemplify the type of members that make the Beavercreek community very proud.

The induction ceremonies for the Class of 2019 will occur on Sept. 6 at the High School Auditorium and in the commons area. The presentation ceremony will introduce all new inductees.

The 2019 class will be introduced at halftime of the Beavercreek versus Ponitz high school football game.

