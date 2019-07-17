All-star weekend in Jamestown

Submitted photos

Jamestown Youth Softball Baseball hosted an all-star tournament July 6-7. The coach pitch 8U baseball team lost to team Rage, 8-7, in the first round of the six-team, three-bracket tournament. Pictured, front row (left to right) Brenden Bush, Blake Atley, Lane Timmons, Carson Moore, Chris Perez Jr., and Wyatt McKay. Back row (left to right) Avery Kubicki, Brantley Reed, Andrew Daymon, Wyatt Smith, Bryson Lovin, and Zavier Haines.

Blake Atley slides into home with a big smile on his face.

Chris Perez Jr., is between second and third base on his way to hitting a homerun.

Lane Timmons watches as Bryson Lovin attempts to make a play at second base.

Carson Moore beats the tag at second base.