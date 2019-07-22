JEGS Super Quick drag racing series heading to Kil-Kare

XENIA TWP. — Event five and six of the seven-race JEGS Super Quick Series takes place Friday through Sunday July 26-28 at the historic 60-year-old Kil-Kare Dragway.

Last year, Brian Hurst parked his late father’s dragster into the winner circle on Saturday afternoon. Fred Hurst, yeah, the same Fred Hurst who drove the wild, candy apple red-painted A/GAS cars throughout the early 1970s and ‘80s, was wrenching on the dragster in between rounds along with Tim Farrell, who was a crew chief for top-tier Top Fuel teams back in the early ’80s and the son of former NHRA Division 3 director Keith Farrell.

On Sunday, Mike Eggleston also hoisted a Wally, along with his wife, Tami. This win propelled them to a third-place finish in the JEGS Super Quick Series points at the end of the year.

This year, each no.-1 qualifier will receive $100 and a steakhouse gift card courtesy of Firecracker Performance. Also, the Best Appearing or Best Engineered award will be given out, thanks to Legacy Fasteners and Spectra 1 Trophies, on both days.

Qualifying points earned at each of the seven JEGS Super Quick Series events leading up to the Firecracker Performance Quick Shootout will determine the eight-car field contested Oct. 12-13 at the Fall Classic NHRA National Open at Lucas Oil Raceway in Brownsburg, Indiana.

Currently, the top seven drivers are Jay Oakley of Philpot, Kentucky, Darren Douglass, Christopher Mullins, George Atchison, Dean McIlvain, Scott Carman and Jeremiah Hall. Drivers Josh Luedke and James Shown are tied for the eighth and final spot in the shootout.

The top five in JEGS Super Quick points after four races are Oakley, James Monroe, Dylan Winters, Tony Atchison and Mike Eggleston. With a very competitive field of racers, every driver in the JEGS Super Quick series that has run all four events has either not qualified for a race or has gone out in the first round at least once.

Prize money will be awarded in the JEGS Super Quick Eliminator, Super Pro Double Up Shootout, Super Pro, Pro, Sportsman, Pro Motorcycle, High School and Junior Dragster events.

Gates open at 4 p.m. Friday, July 26, with technical inspections starting at 5 p.m. followed by time trials at 5:30 p.m. Round one of eliminations is set to start Friday night at 7 p.m.

Gates open Saturday and Sunday at 8 a.m. with bracket time trials set to commence at 10 a.m. Friday’s spectator admission is $10. The price is $15 per day for Saturday and Sunday’s full days of racing.

Brian Hurst and his team celebrates their 2018 JEGS Super Quick win during the Saturday race at Kil-Kare Raceway. Mike Eggleston, the 2018 JEGS Super Quick Sunday winner at Kil-Kare, is currently ranked fifth in the series' point standings this season after four events.

Racing set for Friday, Saturday and Sunday