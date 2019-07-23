Scout Scribbles

A pair of young Xenia Scouts baseball fans get autographs from Houghton College pitcher Chris Mosley (right) and University of Rio Grande outfielder Kent Reeser during a game last week at Grady’s Field. The two players were operating the radar gun to gather information on Scouts pitchers during the game.
