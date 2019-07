Sports Digest

Sterling Marlin racing at Shady Bowl

DEGFRAFF — Two-time NASCAR Daytona 500 winner Sterling Marlin will race Saturday, July 27 in the Buster and Bussie Blackford Memorial late model division race at Shady Bowl Speedway, 9892 Flowing Well Road in DeGraff. The 55-lap Late Model race, presented by Dave Nagel Excavating, will award $1,555 to the winner. The Wooten Modifieds, Amsoil Street Stocks, Noble Armor Coating Mini Stocks and Heath and Sons Farms Thunder Cars will also take part in the night’s action. Racing is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Marauders hosting volleyball tryouts

WILBERFORCE — The Central State University women’s volleyball program will host a series of tryouts, starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21 in the Beacom/Lewis Gymnasium on the CSU campus. Student athletes should come prepared to workout, wearing appropriate volleyball attire.

All attendees must fill out and submit the “Walk-On Tryout” packet to the CSU Athletic Training Office by 5 pm on August 16. The packet can be accessed online at – https://maraudersports.com/documents. For questions regarding medical paperwork, please contact Athletic Trainer Dalyann Barnett by e-mail (dbarnett@centralstate.edu) or phone (937-376-6130).

All interested individuals are also encouraged to fill out the online recruiting form also at maraudersports.com. The coaching staff requests that all individuals who fill out the forms provided as much detail as possible.

CSU football fan appreciation day Aug. 24

WILBERFORCE — The Central State University football team will host a Fan Appreciation Day starting at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 at McPherson Memorial Stadium on the CSU campus. Admission is free. Gates upon at 12:30 p.m.

The 2019 team will play an intra-squad scrimmage, and all fans in attendance will receive a football schedule poster. The Invincible Marching Marauders band will also perform.

For details and opponent breakdowns for the upcoming football season, visit maraudersports.com.

Extreme Sports camp

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Parks Department, in cooperation with Quest Sports, is offering an Extreme Quest Sports Camp for children ages 6-17 from 9 a.m. to noon, July 29-Aug. 2 at the Gym Quest, 3820 Kemp Road.

Extreme Quest Sports Camp combines Hip Hop, Gymnastics and Parkour. Learn breakdancing and street-style choreography in addition to obstacle course training including climbing, vaulting, rolling, flipping and more.

Fee is $90 for resident and $104 for non-resident. Contact the Beavercreek Parks Department for more information at 427-5514 or email parks@beavercreekohio.gov.

Register for Soccer Camp

BEAVERCREEK — The City of Beavercreek Parks, Recreation & Culture Department and Skyhawks Sports Academy are taking registrations for Soccer Camp (ages 4-12). Campers will learn the fundamentals of soccer and gain the technical skills and sport knowledge required for that next step into soccer.

Camp is scheduled for July 29-Aug. 2 at Rotary Park, 2260 Dayton Xenia Road.

(Ages 4-5) 12:30-1:30 p.m.; fee is $59 for resident; $69 non-resident.

(Ages 6-12) 9 a.m. – noon; fee is $114 for resident; $130 non-resident.

Contact the Beavercreek Parks, Recreation and Culture Department for more information at (937) 427-5514 or email parks@beavercreekohio.gov. Register online at http://beavercreekoh.myrec.com.

Skyhawk golfers wanted

FAIRBORN — Have you ever thought about trying the sport of Golf? Fairborn High School has both male and female golf teams-and is looking to improve numbers on both teams. This is a fun sport and will teach skills for a lifetime! If interested, please contact the Fairborn High School athletic office at 937-878-6305. You can also email Coach Newell at Mnewell31@hotmail.com.

SW Track Club holding practices

YELLOW SPRINGS — The 2019 Southwest Ohio Track Club Summer Track & Field program is now conducting practice sessions on the Yellow Springs HS Track. This program is open to elementary, middle school, high school, post collegiate and masters athletes who are looking for a place to practice and compete in track and field. If interested, please contact Club President Peter Dierauer (937-356-8738 or president@swohiotc.org) or Coach Ken Rengering (937-241-9153 or coachken@swohiotc.org).

Reds offering Corral ticket package

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds have announced a new ticket package, “The Corral,” for Friday games at Great American Ball Park near Reds right fielder Yasiel Puig, who fans often refer to as a “Wild Horse.”

The ticket packages, which include a limited-edition T-shirt, start at $15 and are available for 11 Reds Friday night home games. Tickets can be purchased online at reds.com/Corral.

Nominees for XHS Athletic Hall being taken

XENIA — The Xenia High School Athletic Hall of Fame nomination committee is now taking nominations for the 2019 Hall of Fame class. A nomination form can be obtained by going to the Xenia Community Schools official website, then to the Athletics link, and then to the Athletic Hall of Fame link. An individual, a team, a coach, and/or a community contributor can be nominated. Nominations can be for those athletes, teams, coaches, and community contributors who were associated with Xenia Central, Xenia High School, Xenia East, and/or Spring Valley. Nominations will be considered from all eras. The deadline for nominations is Aug. 3, 2019. Contact Gregg Cross at 937-372-5417 for more information.

YRC of Xenia hosting Bob Evans Tournaments

XENIA — The Youth Recreation Club of Xenia is hosting the Bob Evans Invitational youth baseball tournament for 8U-14U teams, Aug. 2-4 at the Bob Evans Fields, located at 640 Birch Road in Xenia. Entry fee is $300 per team. Contact xeniayrc19@gmail.com for more tournament information.

OHSAA officials training offered

FAIRBORN — High School football officiating classes will be offered July 31 through Aug. 18 at Wright State University’s Nutter Center, located at 3640 Colonel Glenn Highway in Fairborn. The course will be taught by Rob Cowles and Billy Willis. Cost is $115. Scrimmage(s) attendance is required; dates, times and locations will be announced in class. Those interested can register online at ohsaa.myohsaa.org/register. Contact Cowles (robert.cowles63@gmail.com or 937-360-5071, preferably by text) or Willis (wmjwillisjr@gmail.com or 440-821-9695) for class times and further information.

Ellis Classic set for Aug. 16

XENIA — The sixth annual Shirley R. Ellis Memorial Golf Classic to support X*ACT, will be held Friday, Aug. 16 at WGC Golf Course, 944 Country Club Dr. in Xenia. Cost is $75 per golfer, with proceeds benefiting the Xenia Area Community Theater and the Shirley R. Ellis Memorial Theater Scholarship. Closest to the pin, longest drive and longest putt contests will occur, plus golfers have a chance to win a new car sponsored by Matt Castrucci’s Auto Mall of Dayton. Registration is at 8 a.m., shotgun start at 9. call (937) 372-0516 or contact director@XeniaACT.org for more details.

NASCAR veteran Sterling Marlin is scheduled to race at Shady Bowl Speedway, Saturday, July 27 in DeGraff.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

