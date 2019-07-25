Busy weekend at Kil-Kare Dragway

XENIA TOWNSHIP — More than 50 drag racers from around the region took advantage of the sunny weather for a Test & Tune session at Kil-Kare Dragway. Thursday’s test runs were just a prelude to a busy weekend of racing at the famed drag strip.

The weekend’s racing starts off with a Super Pro-class drag racing event that is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. and run until 10 p.m. on Friday, July 26 at Kil-Kare. Spectator admission for Friday’s Box Double Up Shootout is $10.

The Jeg’s Super Quick Series will be the featured racing on Saturday and Sunday, for races Five and Six of the seven-race series schedule. Kil-Kare is the last of two doubleheader race weekends in the Jeg’s series. The overall points champion from the seven races will win $2,000 in cash from Jeg’s High Performance, an NHRA trophy and champion coat, and an NHRA Gold Card that gets the driver into every Jeg’s Super Quick Series event in 2020.

Former Kil-Kare Dragway track manager Will Tharpe now serves as Director of the NHRA’s North Central Region, which encompasses the Jeg’s Super Quick Series among its race categories.

Joining the Jeg’s machines on July 27 and 28 will be the local Summit ET Racing Series with Super Pro, Pro, Sportsman, Pro Bike, Street Bike, High School and Junior Dragsters set to race. It’s fair to say that a number of Thursday’s racers will be on hand to race this weekend.

Gates open at 8 a.m. with qualifying scheduled to hit the track by 10 a.m. on both days. Spectator admission for Saturday and Sunday is $15 per day.

The back wheels of Randy Zachery’s Camaro dig into the pavement during a Test & Tune session July 25 at Kil-Kare Dragway in Xenia Township. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/07/web1_RandyZachery_PS.jpg The back wheels of Randy Zachery’s Camaro dig into the pavement during a Test & Tune session July 25 at Kil-Kare Dragway in Xenia Township. John Bombatch | Greene County News A sea of high performance cars glisten in the sun, during Thursday’s Test & Tune session at Kil-Kare Dragway. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/07/web1_ShinyCars_PS.jpg A sea of high performance cars glisten in the sun, during Thursday’s Test & Tune session at Kil-Kare Dragway. John Bombatch | Greene County News Vince Dobson rocks his Chevrolet off the starting line July 25 during a Test & Tune session at Kil-Kare Dragway in Xenia Township. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/07/web1_VINCEDOBSONChevette_PS.jpg Vince Dobson rocks his Chevrolet off the starting line July 25 during a Test & Tune session at Kil-Kare Dragway in Xenia Township. John Bombatch | Greene County News Anything from drag bikes, like this Suzuki, to junior dragsters and trucks were on hand for Thursday’s Test & Tune session at Kil-Kare Dragway. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/07/web1_Suzuki_PS.jpg Anything from drag bikes, like this Suzuki, to junior dragsters and trucks were on hand for Thursday’s Test & Tune session at Kil-Kare Dragway. John Bombatch | Greene County News This driver’s eyes show the intensity required when piloting a junior dragster down the 1/8-mile Kil-Kare Dragway, July 25 in Xenia Township. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/07/web1_JrDragster_PS.jpg This driver’s eyes show the intensity required when piloting a junior dragster down the 1/8-mile Kil-Kare Dragway, July 25 in Xenia Township. John Bombatch | Greene County News Rick Wilkin’s Sheriff Super Gas drag racer was one of more than 50 cars on hand for Thursday’s Test & Tune session in Xenia Township. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/07/web1_RickWilkin_PS.jpg Rick Wilkin’s Sheriff Super Gas drag racer was one of more than 50 cars on hand for Thursday’s Test & Tune session in Xenia Township. John Bombatch | Greene County News Looking like a line of big kids’ Hot Wheels, a long line of high performance cars await their turn to race during Thursday’s Test & Tune session at Kil-Kare Dragway in Xenia Township. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/07/web1_RearView_PS.jpg Looking like a line of big kids’ Hot Wheels, a long line of high performance cars await their turn to race during Thursday’s Test & Tune session at Kil-Kare Dragway in Xenia Township. John Bombatch | Greene County News

Racing set for Friday, Saturday and Sunday

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123.

