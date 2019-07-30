Wednesday Harness Racing Entries

XENIA — Entries for Wednesday’s July 31 first day of Greene County Fair harness racing action. Listed by post position, horse name (driver/trainer)
RACE 1: Ohio Colt Racing Assn. (OCRA) 2 year old fillies, 1st division, pace
Total Purse $12,111
1. Penpaperpaige (Ty Smith/JeffASmith)
2. Bigrisk Cruiser (ScCisco/DaRElliott)
3. Bombeck (DaNoble/DaConkright)
4. Rocking Sass (JeNiswonger/DuArledge)
5. Feel My Freedom (ToDawson/MaDawson)
6. Sassy Lady Art (DaNoble/ScMogan)
7. Mae Be Magic (LeNisonger/JeNisonger)
RACE 2: OCRA 2 year old fillies, trot
1. Muskingum (HuBeatty/HuBeatty)
2. Rose Run Valerie (JeNisonger/DuArledge)
3.Indeed A Dream (DaNoble/JiArledgeJr)
4. Peter’s Queen (HuBeatty/HuBeatty)
RACE 3: OCRA 2 year old colts, first division, pace
Total purse: $11,648
1. Rocked By Numbers (TBA/DeSwartz)
2. Walk This Way (JeNisonger/DuArledge)
3. Bargain Shopper (DaNoble/DaNoble)
4. Tick’s A Yankin (TySmith/RoWeaver)
5. Mcsalty (ScCisco/KiDailey)
6. Friskieontherocks (DaNoble/ScMogan)
RACE 4: OCRA 2 year old colts, first division, trot
Total purse: $10,622
1. Cash Credit (RoHughesJr/RoHughesJr)
2. Magical Stone (RyMiller/DaOmara)
3. Laker’s Warrior (HuBeatty/HuBeatty)
4. Shady Hall (TaHarman/TaHartman)
RACE 5: OCRA 2 year old colts, second division, pace
Total purse: $11,648
1. Rockin’ Scoot (RyWilson/KeSaunders)
2. Megalodon Shark (TBA/KaKauffman)
3. Friskie All Nite (DaNoble/JiArledgeJr)
4. Ubuntu (DaNoble/DaNoble)
5. Big Darby (JaAtwell/JaAtwell)
RACE 6: OCRA 2 year old fillies, second division, pace
Total purse: $12,072
1. Perfect Artist (JeNisonger/JeNisonger)
2. Strawberry Daquri (DaNoble/DaNoble)
3. Amazing Sparkle (LuHanners/JefASmith)
4. Crosswind Layla (ScCisco/DaRElliott)
5. Mcdelicacy (JoECollins/ZaTackett)
6. Isla (JefASmith/JefASmith)
7. Moonlight Sonata (DeWatiker/DuArledge)
RACE 7: OCRA 2 year old colts, second division, trot
Total purse: $10,622
1. Smoking Jet (DeWatiker/TaHartman)
2. Heavenly Hope (MiCaldwell/RoHughesJr)
3. Ooh Baby (JefASmith/JefASmith)
4. Lucky Louie T (DuArledge/DuArledge)
5. Jamahl Chip (HuBeatty/StvMoore)
RACE 8: Spring Haven Farm Ladies Driving Series, pace
(For horses that have not raced in a claiming race with more than a $6,000 claiming base in the last six starts, or have not raced in a race with purse higher than $5,000 in the last six starts.)
AE: Claiming $5,000
1. E R Vincent (KyMurphy/RoMurphyJr)
2. Just Sharon (EIMurphy/JoHillJr)
3. Fudge (MaDawson/MaDawson)
4. Mr. Coolie (JaArnold/AdShort)
5. A List (JsSmith/RaRSmith)
RACE 9: Signature Series – Ray Henley Memorial, trot
1. Haul N Dash (RaRSmith/RaRSmith)
2.Insomniac (AlHawk/BrGalliers)
3. Body Of Work (DaNoble/TrStohler)
4. Cooter Dunn (RBauslaugh/RBauslaugh)
5. Hititoutofthepark (DaNoble/TrStohler)
6. Sizzling Chips (DaNoble/BrGeorges)
7. Backstage Pass (RaRSmith/RaRSmith)
8. Mr Protab (KeKamann/RuEarleyIII)
RACE 10: Spring Haven Farm Ladies Driving Series, pace
(For horses that have not raced in a claiming race with more than a $6,000 claiming base in the last six starts, or have not raced in a race with a purse higher than $5,000 in the last six starts.)
AE: Claiming $5,000
1. Why Don’t U Stay (JaArnold/LaFinn)
2. Longlive Rocknroll (KeMoore/RoMurphyJr)
3. Hillbilly Charmer (MiCaldwell/SaCoven)
4. Indian Spirit (AlBinkley/TrStohler)
5. Robin’s Stock (ElMurphy/KeSaunders)
Post time 6:30 p.m. Information provided by the United States Trotting Association.