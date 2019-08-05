Dirt drag racing fun runs into the night

XENIA — With racing categories for any form of dirt machine from battery-powered kid’s rides to high-powered diesel trucks, hours of fun were had by all involved at the annual ATV Truck dirt drag races, Aug. 3 at the Greene County Fair.

Five variations of youth classes, along with stock diesel, stock turbo, street, hot gas, powder puff, and powder puff truck, and two-stroke altered were among the racing categories that were contested in the Greene County Fairgrounds race track infield. Each event used a double-elimination format and, despite roughly six seconds between each contested round on the approximately 200-yard long strip of infield dirt, racing ran well into the evening hours.

As a result, event officials said they were not able to provide the names or hometowns of the class winners.