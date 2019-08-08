Koch-Johnson Athlete of the Year nominee

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University’s Carsyn Koch-Johnson is the choice by the Great Midwest Athletic Conference for the 2019 NCAA Woman of the Year Award, the university announced on Aug. 7.

Koch-Johnson is one of 148 student-athletes from across all three NCAA divisions, including 33 from Division II, to be selected. The breakdown also features 64 Division I representatives and 51 from Division III.

Koch-Johnson was a four-time NCAA Champion in the 800 meters (twice indoors and twice outdoors), a seven-time All-American, and she graduated with nine school records.

The Washburn, Maine product qualified for the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials, was a two-time G-MAC Female Athlete of the Year, the 2019 G-MAC Female Collegiate Achievement Award recipient, and a three-time Cedarville Female Athlete of the Year.

According to the NCAA, the top-30 honorees, comprising 10 women from each division, will be named by the Woman of the Year selection committee in September. The selection committee will then narrow the pool to nine finalists — three from each division — in early October. From those finalists, the NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics will select the 2019 Woman of the Year.

Carsyn Koch-Johnson while competing at the 2016 U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Eugene, Oregon.

Story provided by Cedarville University Athletics (yellowjackets.cedarville.edu).

