Sports Digest

Curtis leads Huskers in Italy win

FLORENCE, Italy — Freshman Samari Curtis was the scoring leader for the first time in his collegiate basketball career on Thursday, Aug. 8, as the Xenia High School graduate led three Huskers in double figures, in Nebraska’s 73-70 win over Silute Basketball Club.

Curtis finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and three steals, as Nebraska built a 24-point halftime lead and hung on down the stretch after playing its second game in a 22-hour span.

Bucs second to Miamisburg

XENIA — Junior Aaric Burr led the Xenia High School boy golf team with a round of 87, Wyatt Cowdrey shot a 90 and Garrett Cowdrey scored a 92 as the Buccaneers finished second to Miamisburg (356-370), but finished ahead of Springfield (370-454) in a golf tri-match on Aug. 7 at the WGC Golf Course. Other notable Xenia scores were turned in by: Aaron Adkins (101); Bryce Harner (108); and Jack Neary (101).

Indians split OHC matches

SPRINGFIELD — Cedarville High took on Ohio Heritage Conference foes South Charleston Southeastern and Springfield Catholic Central on Aug. 7 at Locust Hills Golf Course. While Cedarville (2-1) defeated Southeastern by a 203-224 score, and lost to Catholic Central by a 185-203 margin, Catholic Central (2-0) and Southeastern (0-2) were not directly competing against each other. The two OHC South schools opened the season against each other back on Aug. 5.

The Indians Logan Brennaman nabbed medalist honors with a score of 40. Other Cedarville scores were 49 by Mitch Rogers, 52 from Jadon Horsley, and 62 from Ian Hostetler. Catholic’s low scorer was Keegan Windle (45), and Jake Banion led Southeastern with a 49.

CSU announces 2019 Hall of Fame class

WILBERFORCE — The Central State Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has announced the 2019 inductees for the CSU Athletic Hall of Fame. Five individuals and two teams make up this year’s class which includes:

• Jeff Franklin (Football, Defensive Back – Class of 2009)

• Charles Hope (Football, Offensive Lineman – Class of 1992)

• Arthur Hunter (Football, Defensive Back – Class of 1993)

• Josh Ruga (Cross Country – Class of 1961)

• Audrea Sterling (Track & Field – Class of 1994)

• 1994 Women’s Track & Field Team (NAIA Outdoor National Champions)

• 1994 Men’s Track & Field Team (NAIA Indoor National Champions)

The 2019 Hall of Fame Luncheon will be held 1 p.m. at the Country Club of the North on Friday, Oct. 11. All those planning to attend must RSVP prior to the event and purchase their ticket(s) on or before Friday, Oct. 4.

Sportswriters wanted

GREENE COUNTY — The Aim Media Midwest newspapers of Greene County — the Xenia Daily Gazette, Fairborn Daily Herald, and the Beavercreek News-Current — are looking for writers interested in covering sports events this fall season.

While experience is appreciated, it’s not necessary. Our staff, particularly sports editor John Bombatch, will assist you in developing your writing abilities, while learning how to consistently meet a 10 p.m. deadline.

Photography skills are encouraged, but also not necessary.

The Greene County News covers nine high schools in and around the Greene County border, plus four area colleges. With that in mind, reliable transportation is a must. And with that in mind, a valid driver’s license is a must as well.

You will have the opportunity to cover athletic events, interview players and coaches, shoot photos and write stories that will run in our daily and weekly publications. Your byline and photo credit will be included in the story.

To learn more about this sportswriting opportunity, please send an email to Sports Editor John Bombatch at: jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com.

Gathering of the Geezers returns to Kil-Kare

XENIA — The annual Gathering of the Geezers nostalgia drag racing event is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 17 at Kil-Kare Dragway, located at 1166 Dayton Xenia Road in Xenia Township. Longtime racer and engine builder Dave Middleton will serve as the event’s Grand Marshal, with Dave Thomas to be named Geezer of the Year. The event will include a car show, racing and the introduction of the 2019 Hall of Fame inductees. Admission is $15. Go to kilkare.com for more details.

Greeneview seeks volleyball coach

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview Schools is looking for an eighth-grade girls volleyball coach for the Fall 2019 season. Please email Greeneview Athletic Director Mark Rinehart at: mark.rinehart@greeneview.org, if interested. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

Nominees for XHS Athletic Hall being taken

XENIA — The Xenia High School Athletic Hall of Fame nomination committee is now taking nominations for the 2019 Hall of Fame class. A nomination form can be obtained by going to the Xenia Community Schools official website, then to the Athletics link, and then to the Athletic Hall of Fame link. An individual, a team, a coach, and/or a community contributor can be nominated. Nominations can be for those athletes, teams, coaches, and community contributors who were associated with Xenia Central, Xenia High School, Xenia East, and/or Spring Valley. Nominations will be considered from all eras. The deadline for nominations is Aug. 3, 2019. Contact Gregg Cross at 937-372-5417 for more information.

Ellis Golf Classic set for Aug. 16

XENIA — The sixth annual Shirley R. Ellis Memorial Golf Classic to support X*ACT, will be held Friday, Aug. 16 at WGC Golf Course, 944 Country Club Dr. in Xenia. Cost is $75 per golfer, with proceeds benefiting the Xenia Area Community Theater and the Shirley R. Ellis Memorial Theater Scholarship. Closest to the pin, longest drive and longest putt contests will occur, plus golfers have a chance to win a new car sponsored by Matt Castrucci’s Auto Mall of Dayton. Registration is at 8 a.m., shotgun start at 9. call (937) 372-0516 or contact director@XeniaACT.org for more details.

CSU football fan appreciation day Aug. 24

WILBERFORCE — The Central State University football team will host a Fan Appreciation Day starting at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 at McPherson Memorial Stadium on the CSU campus. Admission is free. Gates upon at 12:30 p.m.

The 2019 team will play an intra-squad scrimmage, and all fans in attendance will receive a football schedule poster. The Invincible Marching Marauders band will also perform.

For details and opponent breakdowns for the upcoming football season, visit maraudersports.com.

Marauders hosting volleyball tryouts

WILBERFORCE — The Central State University women’s volleyball program will host a series of tryouts, starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21 in the Beacom/Lewis Gymnasium on the CSU campus. Student athletes should come prepared to workout, wearing appropriate volleyball attire.

All attendees must fill out and submit the “Walk-On Tryout” packet to the CSU Athletic Training Office by 5 pm on August 16. The packet can be accessed online at – https://maraudersports.com/documents. For questions regarding medical paperwork, please contact Athletic Trainer Dalyann Barnett by e-mail (dbarnett@centralstate.edu) or phone (937-376-6130).

All interested individuals are also encouraged to fill out the online recruiting form also at maraudersports.com. The coaching staff requests that all individuals who fill out the forms provided as much detail as possible.

Learn-To-Row Classes in August

MORAINE — The Dayton Boat Club masters (adult) rowing program will host its late-summer learn-to-row class Friday through Sunday, Aug. 23-25, at the club’s boathouse, 3201 E. River Road, Moraine.

The three-session on-water class, open to men and women 21 and older, covers terminology, safety, stroke technique, equipment use and care, and sweep rowing in an eight-oared racing shell.

Sessions are 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24; and 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25. The course is $100 per person, which is deducted from a rower’s seasonal dues if he or she joins the novice team following the course. Each participant should wear comfortable, but not loose-fitting, exercise clothes and bring a water bottle, a pair of socks and a small towel. For information or to register, see http://www.daytonboatclub.org/adult-learn-to-row.html .

Drifting Championship coming to Kil-Kare

XENIA — The Midwest Drift Union has announced that the MDU Shootout will be held Friday and Saturday Sept. 6-7 at Kil-Kare Raceway. The 40-driver event will have a $10,000 purse with the winner taking home $5,000. Formula DRIFT professional licenses will be awarded for the 2020 and 2021 seasons, and additional prizes will be announced in the future.

For more series and event information, visit the Midwest Drift Union website at midwestdrift.com .

