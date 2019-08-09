WSU wins big over Vicenza Locali

VICENZA, Italy — Defense and scoring at the basket were the keys to victory for Wright State in a 99-44 win over Vicenza Locali in game two of their 10-day tour of Italy.

The Raiders jumped out to a 22-1 lead at the end of the first quarter. Vicenza Locali had trouble all night getting the ball in the hoop. The Italian team finished shooting 20-66 (30.6%) from the floor.

Junior Loudon Love scored the first seven points for the Raiders on three straight possessions. Love ended the game with a team-high 15 points. Redshirt freshman Grant Basile chipped in 11 points, including a picturesque Euro-step finish that was fitting for the setting.

“We were much sharper defensively, I was very pleased with the effort on that end of the ball,” head coach Scott Nagy said. “We were able to pound the ball inside with Loudon and Grant and that really opened up the floor for us offensively.”

Wright State team chemistry shined as they finished with 24 assists on 36 made field goals. A bulk of the assists came in transition as the Raiders were able to snatch 16 steals, led by sophomore Jaylon Hall’s six.

“For a team with nine guys who did not play for us last year it has been helpful to get a chance to play together,” Love said. “All of the bonding going on this trip both on and off the court is so valuable to our team this season.”

All 15 players on the trip gained valuable experience in live game action during this contest. Freshman Dre Harris contributed 14 points including two put backs on offensive rebounds. However, the newcomer has taken so much more away from this tour of Italy.

“This trip has shown me that there is so much more than just Ohio where I have lived my whole life,” Harris said. “It has shown me how big the world is and how much I want to go places and see different things.”

Players, coaches, staff and officials from an exhibition basketball game between Wright State University and Vicenza Locali gather for a group photo, Aug. 9 in Vicenza, Italy. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/08/web1_teams2_PS.jpg Players, coaches, staff and officials from an exhibition basketball game between Wright State University and Vicenza Locali gather for a group photo, Aug. 9 in Vicenza, Italy. Submitted photo. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/08/web1_wrightstatelogo_PS-copy-3.jpg Submitted photo.

Raiders now 2-0 in Italy

Story provided by Wright State University Athletics (wsuraiders.com).

