Legacy Christian takes on Dominion Academy in first scrimmage

Legacy Christian goalie Ty McEntyre boots a goal kick during the first half of an Aug. 9 high school boys soccer scrimmage game at the AIA Sports Complex in Xenia.
John Bombatch | Greene County News
Andrew Riddle of Legacy Christian battles with a Dayton Dominion Academy player for control of the ball, Aug. 9 in Xenia.
John Bombatch | Greene County News
The Knights Kevin McEntyre drives around a Dominion Academy defender, during the first half of Friday night’s game at the AIA Sports Complex in Xenia.
John Bombatch | Greene County News
An LCA player, believed to be Jonathan Riddle, connects on a first-half header during the first half of an Aug. 9 boys soccer scrimmage game against Dayton Dominion Academy, in Xenia.
John Bombatch | Greene County News
Legacy Christian coach Parker Surls (third from left) talks to his players during halftime of Friday’s scrimmage soccer match at the AIA Sports Complex football field in Xenia.
John Bombatch | Greene County News
The Dayton Dominion goalkeeper leaps to try and deflect a Legacy Christian corner kick that sailed high and wide of the goal, during the first half of Friday’s boys soccer scrimmage in Xenia.
John Bombatch | Greene County News
A Dominion Academy player boots a free kick downfield in first-half action Aug. 9 at the Athletes In Action Sports Complex football field in Xenia.
John Bombatch | Greene County News
XENIA — The Legacy Christian Academy boys varsity soccer team played its first scrimmage contest of the 2019 season on Friday, Aug. 9 against Dominon Academy of Dayton, a member of the Ohio Christian Schools Athletic Association. The two schools played to a scoreless tie after one half of play, in a game held on the Athletes In Action Sports Complex football field.
Legacy Christian finished with an 11-6-1 record last season and advanced two rounds into the postseason. The Knights play in the Metro Buckeye Conference, and their first scheduled regular season game is a nonleague match set for 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17 at New Lebanon Dixie.
