Sports Digest

Buccaneers defeat Troy

XENIA — Olivia Wagner took medalist honors with a 38, Brynna Mardis shot a 47, Darby Nolen added a 48 and Grace Bond turned in a 55 to lead Xenia High’s girls varsity golf team to a 188-211 win over Troy on Aug. 22. Xenia is now 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the Miami Valley League. The Bucs next scheduled match will be on Monday, Aug. 26 a 4 p.m. home contest with Piqua at WGC Golf Course.

Learn-To-Row Classes start Friday

MORAINE — The Dayton Boat Club masters (adult) rowing program will host its late-summer learn-to-row class Friday through Sunday, Aug. 23-25, at the club’s boathouse, 3201 E. River Road, Moraine.

The three-session on-water class, open to men and women 21 and older, covers terminology, safety, stroke technique, equipment use and care, and sweep rowing in an eight-oared racing shell.

Sessions are 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24; and 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25. The course is $100 per person, which is deducted from a rower’s seasonal dues if he or she joins the novice team following the course. Each participant should wear comfortable, but not loose-fitting, exercise clothes and bring a water bottle, a pair of socks and a small towel. For information or to register, see http://www.daytonboatclub.org/adult-learn-to-row.html .

Shady Bowl hosts CRA Series

DEGRAFF — Shady Bowl Speedway will play host to the Championship Racing Association (CRA) Street Stocks for a 200-lap, $3,000-to-win event, sponsored by Van Hoy Oil Inc. There are currently 23 cars entered, plus a strong field of Shady Bowl regulars are expected in the field.

Brett Hudson, Jeremy Wiggens and Joshua Poore will lead the visitors. Jacob McElfresh who is the current point leader is also entered. Shady Bowl drivers set to do battle include Jacon and Don Mahaffey, Josh Sage, Josh Smith, Buck Purtee, Rodney Roush and Mike Wintrow. The Dave Nagel Excavating Late Models, The Wooten Automotive Modifieds and Thunder Roadsters are also on the schedule. Racing will begin at 7 p.m.

Sportswriters wanted

GREENE COUNTY — The Aim Media Midwest newspapers of Greene County — the Xenia Daily Gazette, Fairborn Daily Herald, and the Beavercreek News-Current — are looking for writers interested in covering sports events this fall season.

While experience is appreciated, it’s not necessary. Our staff, particularly sports editor John Bombatch, will assist you in developing your writing abilities, while learning how to consistently meet a 10 p.m. deadline.

Photography skills are encouraged, but also not necessary.

The Greene County News covers nine high schools in and around the Greene County border, plus four area colleges. With that in mind, reliable transportation is a must. And with that in mind, a valid driver’s license is a must as well.

You will have the opportunity to cover athletic events, interview players and coaches, shoot photos and write stories that will run in our daily and weekly publications. Your byline and photo credit will be included in the story.

To learn more about this sportswriting opportunity, please send an email to Sports Editor John Bombatch at: jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com.

CSU football fan appreciation day Aug. 24

WILBERFORCE — The Central State University football team will host a Fan Appreciation Day starting at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 at McPherson Memorial Stadium on the CSU campus. Admission is free. Gates upon at 12:30 p.m.

The 2019 team will play an intra-squad scrimmage, and all fans in attendance will receive a football schedule poster. The Invincible Marching Marauders band will also perform.

For details and opponent breakdowns for the upcoming football season, visit maraudersports.com.

Drifting Championship coming to Kil-Kare

XENIA — The Midwest Drift Union has announced that the MDU Shootout will be held Friday and Saturday Sept. 6-7 at Kil-Kare Raceway. The 40-driver event will have a $10,000 purse with the winner taking home $5,000. Formula DRIFT professional licenses will be awarded for the 2020 and 2021 seasons, and additional prizes will be announced in the future.

For more series and event information, visit the Midwest Drift Union website at midwestdrift.com .

CSU announces 2019 Hall of Fame class

WILBERFORCE — The Central State Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has announced the 2019 inductees for the CSU Athletic Hall of Fame. Five individuals and two teams make up this year’s class which includes:

• Jeff Franklin (Football, Defensive Back – Class of 2009)

• Charles Hope (Football, Offensive Lineman – Class of 1992)

• Arthur Hunter (Football, Defensive Back – Class of 1993)

• Josh Ruga (Cross Country – Class of 1961)

• Audrea Sterling (Track & Field – Class of 1994)

• 1994 Women’s Track & Field Team (NAIA Outdoor National Champions)

• 1994 Men’s Track & Field Team (NAIA Indoor National Champions)

The 2019 Hall of Fame Luncheon will be held 1 p.m. at the Country Club of the North on Friday, Oct. 11. All those planning to attend must RSVP prior to the event and purchase their ticket(s) on or before Friday, Oct. 4.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

