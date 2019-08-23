Rutherford goals win it for Rams

XENIA – Greeneview senior forward Faith Rutherford scored two second-half goals in a 2-0 win over host Xenia, Friday, Aug. 23 at Doug Adams Stadium.

“Any time we get to play on a field like this, it’s very exciting for the kids,” Rams coach Shawn Brown said. “This Xenia-Greeneview rivalry is a fun rivalry, and we enjoy it. Jim (Lamb) is a great coach, and Xenia is always a good challenge for our kids.

“To come here on the road, and to play the way my kids did … it was a really fun game.”

Rutherford’s first goal came roughly eight minutes into the second half on an assist from Mia Kennedy. Her second came off a steal and unassisted score with 2:45 left in the contest.

Coupled with Greeneview’s 5-2 in over Greenon on Thursday, the Rams are now 2-0 early on in the 2019 season. The Rams will host Ohio Heritage Conference foe Mechanicsburg for their next match on Thursday Aug. 29.

Despite the loss, Xenia coach Jim Lamb felt pretty good about his team’s effort. His Bucs controlled play for much of the contest.

“We did a really good job with the way we played in the first and second thirds of the field. Now we just got to be more consistent with how we play in that final third of the field,” Lamb said. “We had some good opportunities, but we just couldn’t convert them when we needed to. … Those are things that come with experience and repetition. We played hard, but just couldn’t convert our shots.”

The loss was Xenia’s first of the season.

Lamb said he really appreciated the solid play of Buccaneers senior goaltender Lauren Nipper.

Xenia (2-1) returns to action on Wednesday Aug. 28 when they head north to take on Tippecanoe.

