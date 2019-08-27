Sports Digest

Golden Eagles defeat Eaton

DAYTON — Bellbrook’s Ryan Wehner shot an even-par 35 medalist round, followed by teammates Zach Crampton (36), Mayne Lemon (40) and Kane Ely (44) for the top-4 scorers in a 155-209 team boys golf win over Eaton. Bellbrook is now 6-1 overall, 2-1 in Southwestern Buckeye League play. They’ll play a tri-match at 5 p.m. Thursday Aug. 29 with Carlisle and Middletown Christian at Sugar Valley Golf Club next.

Lakota East nips Bellbrook

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Visiting Bellbrook claimed a pair of singles wins, but Lakota East won both doubles matches to earn a 3-2 girls tennis team win, Aug. 27.

Anika Arora won at second singles by a 7-5, 6-1 score, and Madeline Chappars rallied for a 2-6, 6-4, 10-7 pro set win at third singles, but the Thunderhawks won at first singles, first doubles and second doubles to earn the non-league win. Bellbrook (3-3) was at Eaton on Tuesday. The Golden Eagles host Brookville for a 4 p.m. match on Thursday, Aug. 29 after that.

Greeneview MS falls twice to Southeastern

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview’s seventh grade and eighth grade girls volleyball teams both lost recent matches to South Charleston Southeastern. The seventh graders (1-2) lost 25-7, 25-8, while the eighth-grade squad (2-1) battled to a three-set loss, 25-23, 15-25, 11-25.

Cedarville University to take on UD

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University and the University of Dayton will face each other in men’s basketball for the first time in 70 years. The Yellow Jackets added the Flyers for a 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 exhibition at UD Arena.

Cedarville and Dayton both posted 21-12 records last season. The Jackets advanced to the Great Midwest Athletic Conference tournament semifinals before going on to win the NCCAA Championship. This will be the first meeting since the two schools played twice during the 1949-‘50 campaign. The Flyers lead the all-time series, 23-5.

Hoop Dreams offers Fall league

BEAVERCREEK — The 937 Hoop Dreams organization, located at Bales Arena 1321 Research Park Dr., is offering a four-week youth basketball league for boys in grades 5-6, 7-8, and 9. The three leagues will have games from 9-11 a.m. on Saturdays from Sept. 14 through Oct. 5. Each team will have 8-10 players on its roster, and will play a guaranteed eight games. Cost is $85 per player. Please go to makeplaystoday.com for more details.

Lewis Jr. nabs Shady Bowl win

DEGRAFF — Fairborn’s Jim Lewis Jr. claimed the Dave Nagel Excavating Late Model feature win on Aug. 24 at Shady Bowl Speedway. Xenia’s Ryan Fleming was the night’s fast qualifier, but finished 19th.

The track will host “First Responders Night” on Saturday, Aug. 31, with police and fire personnel admitted for half price to the grandstands. The Dave Nagel Excavating Late Models, Wooten Modifieds, Amsoil Street Stocks, Noble Armor Coating Mini stocks and Heath and Sons Farms Thunder Cars will be in action. Racing is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

GCSN announces soccer schedule

DAYTON — The Gem City Sports Network recently announced a series of high school soccer games that the online network will feature during the 2019 Fall season. With Bethel-Tippecanoe boys and Tippecanoe-Beavercreek girls matches recently onthe GCSN, the network will feature Chaminade Julienne against Bellbrook next, for a 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31 boys high school soccer match.

Other Greene County-area matches on the GCSN schedule include: Bellbrook at Carroll girls (Saturday, Sept. 14 at 3 p.m.). Go to gemcitysports.com for the complete schedule.

Drifting Championship coming to Kil-Kare

XENIA — The Midwest Drift Union has announced that the MDU Shootout will be held Friday and Saturday Sept. 6-7 at Kil-Kare Raceway. The 40-driver event will have a $10,000 purse with the winner taking home $5,000. Formula DRIFT professional licenses will be awarded for the 2020 and 2021 seasons, and additional prizes will be announced in the future.

For more series and event information, visit the Midwest Drift Union website at midwestdrift.com .

CSU announces 2019 Hall of Fame class

WILBERFORCE — The Central State Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has announced the 2019 inductees for the CSU Athletic Hall of Fame. Five individuals and two teams make up this year’s class which includes:

• Jeff Franklin (Football, Defensive Back – Class of 2009)

• Charles Hope (Football, Offensive Lineman – Class of 1992)

• Arthur Hunter (Football, Defensive Back – Class of 1993)

• Josh Ruga (Cross Country – Class of 1961)

• Audrea Sterling (Track & Field – Class of 1994)

• 1994 Women’s Track & Field Team (NAIA Outdoor National Champions)

• 1994 Men’s Track & Field Team (NAIA Indoor National Champions)

The 2019 Hall of Fame Luncheon will be held 1 p.m. at the Country Club of the North on Friday, Oct. 11. All those planning to attend must RSVP prior to the event and purchase their ticket(s) on or before Friday, Oct. 4.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.