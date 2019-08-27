High School football season starts Thursday with Backyard Battle

The 19th annual Xenia – Beavercreek “Backyard Battle” high school football game will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29 at Doug Adams Stadium in Xenia. The Walter G. Sellers Memorial Leadership Award (given to the two outstanding senior players on the field, the classroom and their community), Offensive Player of the Game, Defensive Player of the Game, Scout Player of the Week, and Special Teams Player of the Game awards will be presented after the game. The game will be the 2019 regular season opener for both teams. This year, the awards are sponsored by the Beavercreek Kiwanis Club. The mayors of the two communities — Xenia Mayor Sarah Mays (shown above with Beavercreek City Councilman Zach Upton) and Beavercreek Mayor Bob Stone — will be on hand to present the traveling trophy to the winning team. Xenia claimed a 41-14 win at Beavercreek last season. Beavercreek leads the series with a 9-8 mark. The teams did not play each other in 2013 or 2014.

The 19th annual Xenia – Beavercreek “Backyard Battle” high school football game will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29 at Doug Adams Stadium in Xenia. The Walter G. Sellers Memorial Leadership Award (given to the two outstanding senior players on the field, the classroom and their community), Offensive Player of the Game, Defensive Player of the Game, Scout Player of the Week, and Special Teams Player of the Game awards will be presented after the game. The game will be the 2019 regular season opener for both teams. This year, the awards are sponsored by the Beavercreek Kiwanis Club. The mayors of the two communities — Xenia Mayor Sarah Mays (shown above with Beavercreek City Councilman Zach Upton) and Beavercreek Mayor Bob Stone — will be on hand to present the traveling trophy to the winning team. Xenia claimed a 41-14 win at Beavercreek last season. Beavercreek leads the series with a 9-8 mark. The teams did not play each other in 2013 or 2014. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/08/web1_BackyardBattle_PS.jpg The 19th annual Xenia – Beavercreek “Backyard Battle” high school football game will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29 at Doug Adams Stadium in Xenia. The Walter G. Sellers Memorial Leadership Award (given to the two outstanding senior players on the field, the classroom and their community), Offensive Player of the Game, Defensive Player of the Game, Scout Player of the Week, and Special Teams Player of the Game awards will be presented after the game. The game will be the 2019 regular season opener for both teams. This year, the awards are sponsored by the Beavercreek Kiwanis Club. The mayors of the two communities — Xenia Mayor Sarah Mays (shown above with Beavercreek City Councilman Zach Upton) and Beavercreek Mayor Bob Stone — will be on hand to present the traveling trophy to the winning team. Xenia claimed a 41-14 win at Beavercreek last season. Beavercreek leads the series with a 9-8 mark. The teams did not play each other in 2013 or 2014. Submitted photo.