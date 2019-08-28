Sports Digest

Bellbrook defeats Valley View

GERMANTOWN — Senior forward/midfielder Casey Shenk and sophomore midfielder Bryce Ferrin both scored unassisted goals, while senior forward Reed Hepner scored off an assist by senior defender Donnie Blum, as Bellbrook claimed a 3-1 road win on Aug. 27 at Valley View. In junior varsity action, the Golden Eagles defeated the Spartans by a 4-1 score. Bellbrook (2-1 overall, 2-0 SWBL Southwestern) returns to league action on Thursday, Aug. 29 when they play at Eaton.

Rams win on the road

ENON — Greeneview traveled to Greenon for a conference matchup with the Knights on Tuesday, and won 25-16, 25-22, 25-21. Leading the way in kills was Sarah Trisel with eight and Madyson Brittingham with six. Amanda Mickle recorded nine assists, and teammate Klarissa Knisley added seven. Elizabeth Reichley had a team-best 14 digs, with Kimmy Robinette adding nine. Robinette also led the team in service aces with three. Greeneview is now 2-1 overall, 2-1 in the Ohio Heritage Conference.

In the junior varsity match, Marissa Hargrave and Ashlyn Cadwallader led the way with nine and eight kills respectively. The Ram jv squad is now 1-2 overall and in OHC play. Both teams will host London Madison Plains on Thursday.

Golden Eagles nip Spartans

BELLBROOK — Bellbrook High’s girls varsity soccer team claimed a 2-1 win over Southwestern Buckeye League foe Valley View on Aug. 27. Bellbrook does not have the names of its players listed on the SWBL website, but it was reported that Fleck and Bevins had the Golden Eagle scores, with Griffin credited with an assist on Fleck’s score. Bellbrook (2-0 overall, 2-0 SWBL Southwestern) will host Eaton for another league match at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29 at BHS.

GCSN announces soccer schedule

DAYTON — The Gem City Sports Network recently announced a series of high school soccer games that the online network will feature during the 2019 Fall season. With Bethel-Tippecanoe boys and Tippecanoe-Beavercreek girls matches recently onthe GCSN, the network will feature Chaminade Julienne against Bellbrook next, for a 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31 boys high school soccer match.

Other Greene County-area matches on the GCSN schedule include: Bellbrook at Carroll girls (Saturday, Sept. 14 at 3 p.m.). Go to gemcitysports.com for the complete schedule.

Hoop Dreams offers Fall league

BEAVERCREEK — The 937 Hoop Dreams organization, located at Bales Arena 1321 Research Park Dr., is offering a four-week youth basketball league for boys in grades 5-6, 7-8, and 9. The three leagues will have games from 9-11 a.m. on Saturdays from Sept. 14 through Oct. 5. Each team will have 8-10 players on its roster, and will play a guaranteed eight games. Cost is $85 per player. Please go to makeplaystoday.com for more details.

Drifting Championship coming to Kil-Kare

XENIA — The Midwest Drift Union has announced that the MDU Shootout will be held Friday and Saturday Sept. 6-7 at Kil-Kare Raceway. The 40-driver event will have a $10,000 purse with the winner taking home $5,000. Formula DRIFT professional licenses will be awarded for the 2020 and 2021 seasons, and additional prizes will be announced in the future.

For more series and event information, visit the Midwest Drift Union website at midwestdrift.com .

CSU announces 2019 Hall of Fame class

WILBERFORCE — The Central State Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has announced the 2019 inductees for the CSU Athletic Hall of Fame. Five individuals and two teams make up this year’s class which includes:

• Jeff Franklin (Football, Defensive Back – Class of 2009)

• Charles Hope (Football, Offensive Lineman – Class of 1992)

• Arthur Hunter (Football, Defensive Back – Class of 1993)

• Josh Ruga (Cross Country – Class of 1961)

• Audrea Sterling (Track & Field – Class of 1994)

• 1994 Women’s Track & Field Team (NAIA Outdoor National Champions)

• 1994 Men’s Track & Field Team (NAIA Indoor National Champions)

The 2019 Hall of Fame Luncheon will be held 1 p.m. at the Country Club of the North on Friday, Oct. 11. All those planning to attend must RSVP prior to the event and purchase their ticket(s) on or before Friday, Oct. 4.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.