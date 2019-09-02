Backyard Battle stars recognized

XENIA — Beavercreek claimed the 19th annual Xenia – Beavercreek “Backyard Battle” high school football game with a come-from-behind 21-20 win, Aug. 29 at Doug Adams Stadium in Xenia. Beavercreek Mayor Bob Stone, Xenia Mayor Sarah Mays were on hand to present postgame awards, including the Walter G. Sellers Memorial Leadership Award (given to the two outstanding senior players on the field, the classroom and their community), Offensive Player of the Game, Defensive Player of the Game, Scout Player of the Week, and Special Teams Player of the Game awards will be presented after the game. The awards are sponsored by the Beavercreek Kiwanis Club. Beavercreek leads the Backyard Battle series with a 10-8 mark.

Beavercreek Mayor Bob Stone presented the traveling Backyard Battle Trophy to the Beavercreek football team captains.

Beavercreek Kiwanis officials Sharon Fulcher and Gary Dunn presented Xenia running back Andrew Pollander and Beavercreek quarterback Nick Brown with the Offensive Player of the Game awards.

Xenia Mayor Sarah Mays and Beavercreek Mayor Bob Stone presented the Special Teams player awards to Xenia’s Tremell Wright and Beavercreek’s Nick Crawford.

Respective Xenia and Beavercreek Mayors Sarah Mays (left) and Bob Stone are joined by the Beavercreek cheerleaders to recognize the Backyard Battle Defensive Players of the Game, Devin Hall of Xenia and Sean Carson of Beavercreek.