Aggressive offense nets Beavers win

BEAVERCREEK — Anderson High School gave the Beavercreek Beavers a run for their money during the fierce boys varsity soccer game, Aug. 31 at Frank Zink Field.

Anderson matched Beavercreek’s intensity for much of the first half. However, Beavercreek came out on top with a 3-1 victory owing to some aggressive offensive plays, including those made by seniors Freddie Henson and Asad Patel.

Beavercreek’s first goal saw Henson slide a precision pass across the box to senior Bobby Goodman, who hammered the ball home in the 24th minute of the game.

The Beavers may have celebrated too early, however. Less than a minute and a half ticked down on the clock before Anderson scored a goal of its own, tying up the score with 15 minutes remaining in the first half.

After some aggressive back-and-forth with both teams fighting to retain possession of the ball, junior Kellan Minch scored Beavercreek’s second goal with Patel on the assist.

At the half, the Beavers led 2-1.

As the game progressed, both Anderson and Beavercreek scored a goal that was then revoked due to a foul. Anderson’s goal was nullified due to an offsides call, while the foul that negated Beavercreek’s goal is unclear. However, the third goal that cemented Beavercreek’s lead was unmistakable.

Pushing up center field, Henson made an airborne cross pass towards Patel, who slammed it in midair straight into the upper left corner of Anderson’s net, 15 yards away.

The Beavers’ victory nets them a record of 3-0-1 as they head for Thursday’s 7 p.m. Sept. 5 away game versus Lebanon (1-2-1), at James VanDeGrift Stadium.

By London Bishop For Greene County News

London Bishop is a freelance sportswriter for Greene County News.

