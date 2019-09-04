Balanced Rams win over Xenia

JAMESTOWN — Faced with a talented Xenia volleyball team hungry for a win, with a depleted Rams lineup, Greeneview coach Tracey Hollenbaugh may have been concerned early on for Wednesday’s Sept. 4 girls volleyball match. But the balanced Rams nabbed all of the crucial late-set points each time, for a 25-21, 25-14, 25-18 win.

Hollenbaugh said she has two players sidelined with injuries, and another who was down with an illness, for Wednesday’s nonleague matchup with the Buccaneers.

Unofficially, Madyson Brittingham smashed 13 kills and had a block, Sarah Trisel came up with eight kills and a block, Sadie Trisel had five blocks, while Elizabeth Reichley and Amanda Mickle had four kills each.

Mickle served up two aces, and Leah Hoyle had one as well.

“I like how balanced we are. It’s nice that we don’t have to rely on any one player, and opponents can’t really key on stopping one or two big hitters either. Everybody’s contributing, and we’re doing a good job as a team,” Rams coach Tracey Hollenbaugh said.

In each set, both teams would keep the score close, but then Greeneview would manage to pull away down the stretch.

In the first set, Jada McAvene’s service ace pulled the Bucs within 21-22. Greeneview responded with a Mickle spike for a point and then capitalized on two straight Xenia miscues to win the opening set, 25-21.

Set two saw the two teams knotted up at 13-all, but Greeneview went on a 12-1 scoring binge to win that one.

In the final set, Xenia was within three points at 17-20, before the Rams went on a late 5-1 scoring run to clinch the match.

“I think we play to our competition early on, then we seem to get serious when we know we need to score,” Hollenbaugh said.

Greeneview (5-1) returns to Ohio Heritage Conference play on Thursday, with a match at West Liberty-Salem. They Rams are on a four-match winning streak.

“It’s never easy going to West Lib, because it is so far. And they’re always a very balanced and well-coached team. So we know we’ll have our work cut out for us (Wednesday),” Hollenbaugh said.

Xenia coach Jessica Threats felt that, despite the loss, her team just needs to become more consistent.

“We just need to find that consistency, I think. And we’ve played a number of games in a row — we got back late last night from a match — and so there were a number of inconsistencies where we may have lost our focus a bit. We just have to try and close that up, especially as we get deeper into the season,” Threats said.

Xenia’s Tristin Conner had six kills to go with three service aces, and Macy Caupp led the team with seven kills, while McAvene finished with four kills and her ace.

Xenia (3-5) gets back into Miami Valley League play on Thursday, with a home match against Stebbins. The Bucs have now lost five straight.

Threats says the nonleague battles with local teams helps the Buccaneers get ready for league matches.

“Oh yes, we love playing the local games against the likes of Greeneview and Legacy Christian and others, but obviously we like it better when the score goes out way,” she said with a smile.

Greeneview's Sadie Trisel (10) and Sarah Trisel (11) go up for a block try against Xenia's Jaca McAvene, during Wednesday's girls varsity volleyball match in Jamestown. John Bombatch | Greene County News Xenia's Haley McManus (6) bumps up a set during an early game with host Greeneview in a girls varsity volleyball match in Jamestown. John Bombatch | Greene County News

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123.

