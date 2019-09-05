Record falls in Greeneview golf win

SPRINGFIELD — The Greeneview Rams boys varsity golf team made some team history, and their top player nearly set a school record of his own, Thursday in a 149-188 dual match win over Cedarville at Locust Hills Golf Club.

Mason Witt, currently the top scorer in the Ohio Heritage Conference, tied the school mark of 32 for the third time this season, this time over the Maple Course back nine.

He admitted to feeling some pressure to sink the roughly 5-foot putt on hole no. 18 that would’ve set the new mark. Instead, the ball rolled over the left lip of the cup and about a foot or so beyond.

“(Breaking the mark) is probably my season goal right now, yeah,” he said. “As a team, we’re playing really good right now. We set the school record, and that should give us some good momentum as we go into the (Ohio Heritage Conference) tournament and sectionals.”

Witt carded his school-record tying 32, Matt Hovan finished with a 38, Levi Bradds turned in an eagle on Locust Hills’ 500-yard par-5 hole no. 16 and finished with a 39, and Myles Witt shot a 40 for Greeneview.

“We’d established the record earlier this season with a 151 (a 151-189 win over Springfield Northeastern on Aug. 19), and so now we’ve set a new school record,” Greeneview coach Paul Thompson said. “The kids played outstanding today. They’ve worked hard all season, and they’ve made adjustments as the season has gone on. They’ve just been very good at learning their swings. Now it’s paying off for us.”

Greeneview is now 12-1 both overall and in the Ohio Heritage Conference. They golf on the road against South Charleston Southeastern for their next match, starting at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9.

For Cedarville (5-7 overall, 5-7 Ohio Heritage Conference), coach Jeff Gilbert’s youthful team turned in its second best score of the season in the loss.

“Today was what I had been expecting to see from us all season. Our first match of the season, we shot a 187. Today, we shot a 188. We had three kids coming back this year that have struggled here and there. And then we’ve got five new guys who have all been having new-guy struggles, as you would expect in this game,” Gilber said. “But I got a 53 from one of those new guys today (Eli Wilson), and the other three scorers finished in the 40s. … So for the upcoming postseason, we want to have good finishes like this. This was nice to see today.”

Logan Brennaman led the Indians scoring with a 44 followed by Mitch Rogers (45), Jadon Horsley (46) and Wilson.

The Indians’ next match is also scheduled for Monday. Cedarville will hit the road to take on Springfield Catholic Central at Reid Park.

Mason Witt of Greeneview follows through on his tee shot, during Thursday’s Ohio Heritage Conference high school boys varsity golf match, as teammate Matt Hovan and Cedarville golfers Logan Brennaman and Jadon Horsley look on, Sept. 5 at Locust Hills Golf Club, in Springfield. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/09/web1_WittGang_PS.jpg Mason Witt of Greeneview follows through on his tee shot, during Thursday’s Ohio Heritage Conference high school boys varsity golf match, as teammate Matt Hovan and Cedarville golfers Logan Brennaman and Jadon Horsley look on, Sept. 5 at Locust Hills Golf Club, in Springfield. John Bombatch | Greene County News Cedarville’s Jadon Horsley hits a nice shot out of the rough, during boys high school varsity golf play against Greeneview, Sept. 5 at Locust Hills Golf Club in Springfield. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/09/web1_JadonHorsley_PS.jpg Cedarville’s Jadon Horsley hits a nice shot out of the rough, during boys high school varsity golf play against Greeneview, Sept. 5 at Locust Hills Golf Club in Springfield. John Bombatch | Greene County News Greeneview’s Levi Bradds hit an eagle on Locust Hills’ 500-yard par-5 16th hole, during Thursday’s match against Cedarville. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/09/web1_Levi_PS.jpg Greeneview’s Levi Bradds hit an eagle on Locust Hills’ 500-yard par-5 16th hole, during Thursday’s match against Cedarville. John Bombatch | Greene County News This is the distance Greeneview’s Mason Witt came from setting a new school individual scoring record on Thursday. Witt shot a medalist round of 31, tying the current school mark for the third time this season. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/09/web1_MissedByInches_PS.jpg This is the distance Greeneview’s Mason Witt came from setting a new school individual scoring record on Thursday. Witt shot a medalist round of 31, tying the current school mark for the third time this season. John Bombatch | Greene County News

Witt also ties individual scoring mark

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123.

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123.