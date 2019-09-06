Sports Digest

Full Night of Racing at the Bowl

DEGRAFF — This Saturday (8/7) the Bowl will continue its points race countdown, with all classes scheduled to do battle. A quick look at the point standing for the Dave Nagel Excavating late models shows Columbus driver Matthew Parsons (699 points) trying to win his second track championship as he leads Xenia’s Ryan Fleming (622). The Wooten Automotive Modifieds is a dogfight with Chris Parker looking for his first championship. Defending champion Logan McPherson is second, as he trails Parker by just three points. One bad night for either driver could mean no championship. Rodney Roush (606) leads Jacob Heckman (535) in the Amsoil Street Stocks. Roush is a seven-time track champion, going for number eight, and four in a row.

The Heath and Sons Farms Thunder Cars is in a real battle with rookie Joe Carroll holding a 10-point lead over Scottie Marquis. It will be the final points race for the division. The 50-lap feature will be part of the Thunder Car Lightning series. Hoosier driver Jared Henderson leads the Lightning series, with Mike Pippin 14 points behind.

The Noble Armor Plating FWD mini stocks will be in action also. They will be running in the 125-lap Buckeye Challenge. The race will pay $2,000 to win and $100 to start. Payoff based on 20-car field. Jeremy Niswonger has a commanding lead in the points, with Andrea Swink second.

Racing is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

GCSN announces soccer schedule

DAYTON — The Gem City Sports Network recently announced a series of high school soccer games that the online network will feature during the 2019 Fall season.

Greene County-area matches on the GCSN schedule include: Bellbrook at Carroll girls (at 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14). Go to gemcitysports.com for the complete schedule.

Hoop Dreams offers Fall league

BEAVERCREEK — The 937 Hoop Dreams organization, located at Bales Arena 1321 Research Park Dr., is offering a four-week youth basketball league for boys in grades 5-6, 7-8, and 9. The three leagues will have games from 9-11 a.m. on Saturdays from Sept. 14 through Oct. 5. Each team will have 8-10 players on its roster, and will play a guaranteed eight games. Cost is $85 per player. Please go to makeplaystoday.com for more details.

Drifting Championship coming to Kil-Kare

XENIA — The Midwest Drift Union has announced that the MDU Shootout will be held Friday and Saturday Sept. 6-7 at Kil-Kare Raceway. The 40-driver event will have a $10,000 purse with the winner taking home $5,000. Formula DRIFT professional licenses will be awarded for the 2020 and 2021 seasons, and additional prizes will be announced in the future.

For more series and event information, visit the Midwest Drift Union website at midwestdrift.com .

CSU announces 2019 Hall of Fame class

WILBERFORCE — The Central State Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has announced the 2019 inductees for the CSU Athletic Hall of Fame. Five individuals and two teams make up this year’s class which includes:

• Jeff Franklin (Football, Defensive Back – Class of 2009)

• Charles Hope (Football, Offensive Lineman – Class of 1992)

• Arthur Hunter (Football, Defensive Back – Class of 1993)

• Josh Ruga (Cross Country – Class of 1961)

• Audrea Sterling (Track & Field – Class of 1994)

• 1994 Women’s Track & Field Team (NAIA Outdoor National Champions)

• 1994 Men’s Track & Field Team (NAIA Indoor National Champions)

The 2019 Hall of Fame Luncheon will be held 1 p.m. at the Country Club of the North on Friday, Oct. 11. All those planning to attend must RSVP prior to the event and purchase their ticket(s) on or before Friday, Oct. 4.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

