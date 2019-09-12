Sports Digest

Skyhawks win at Carlisle

CARLISLE — With the team wins evened up at two apiece, Fairborn’s second doubles team of Winnie Zheng and Myleigh Smith claimed a 6-4, 6-4 win to give the Skyhawks a 3-2 win, Wednesday over host Carlisle High.

In other matches, no. 1 singles player Eva Gibson claimed a 6-3, 1-6, 6-1 win for the Skyhawks, Caitlin Bowling fell 5-7, 5-7 at second singles, and Alyssa Carter claimed a 6-2, 6-2 third-singles win. The Fairborn first doubles pair of Melissa Le and Kenzie Taylor lost their match 1-6, 2-6.

The win moved Fairborn’s record to 7-5 overall. The Skyhawks are 2-4 in Miami Valley League play and were scheduled to play at Vandalia Butler on Thursday.

Bellbrook second in tri-match

DAYTON — Bellbrook finished second in a tri-match with Oakwood and Brookville, Sept. 11 at the NCR Country Club’s par-37 South course. Oakwood won the team competition with a score of 166, followed by the Golden Eagles at 171, and then Brookville (182). The Lumberjacks’ R.J. Plunkett took medalist honors with a 2-over 39. Brookville’s Kyle Neff was second with a 41, then Bellbrook’s Ryan Wehner and Oakwood’s Jonah Cunningham tied for third with scores of 42.

Zach Crampton, Gabe Hine and Ryan Swanson each shot 43s for Bellbrook.

Bellbrook JV wins over Fairborn

FAIRBORN — Fairborn’s Drew Yeary claimed medalist honors with an 8-over 44, but Bellbrook’s junior varsity team claimed a 190-249 team win, recently at Twin Base Golf Club. Bellbrook JV golfers Josh Woeste and Sam Wellbaum finished second with rounds of 46, and teammate Evan Lakins was third with a 47. Richard Astroski was Bellbrook’s other scorer for the day with a 51.

Carroll wins over Springfield

RIVERSIDE — Carroll’s Shane Ochs shot a medalist round of 37 to lead the Patriots to a 190-197 win over Springfield, Sept. 10. Carroll is now 4-7 overall this season. The team is scheduled to compete in the Middletown Christian Invitational at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at Brown’s Run.

Tippecanoe topples Fairborn

FAIRBORN — Tippecanoe showed why they were considered the toughest opponent on Fairborn’s regular season schedule, as the Red Devils handed the Skyhawks a 5-0 loss, Sept. 10 at Community Park. Eva Gibson lost 2-6, 1-6; Caitlin Bowling fell by a 4-6, 1-6 count; and Alyssa Carter went 0-6, 0-6 in the three singles losses.

In doubles, Melissa Le and Kenzie Taylor lost 0-6, 1-6 at first doubles, and MyleighSmith and Winnie Zheng lost at no. 2 doubles 0-6, 1-6.

The junior varsity squad didn’t fare any better. Kayla Terry and Ashly Walker lost their match 2-8, Olivia Brinson and Elisa Engle lost 0-8, Katelyn Connor and Morgan Fox lost 1-8, and Mikayla Stambaugh lost a singles match 0-6.

Bellbrook-Carroll on GCSN

DAYTON — The Gem City Sports Network recently announced a series of high school soccer games that the online network will feature during the 2019 Fall season.

Greene County-area matches on the GCSN schedule include: Bellbrook at Carroll girls (at 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14). Go to gemcitysports.com for the complete schedule.

Hoop Dreams offers Fall league

BEAVERCREEK — The 937 Hoop Dreams organization, located at Bales Arena 1321 Research Park Dr., is offering a four-week youth basketball league for boys in grades 5-6, 7-8, and 9. The three leagues will have games from 9-11 a.m. on Saturdays from Sept. 14 through Oct. 5. Each team will have 8-10 players on its roster, and will play a guaranteed eight games. Cost is $85 per player. Please go to makeplaystoday.com for more details.

CSU announces 2019 Hall of Fame class

WILBERFORCE — The Central State Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has announced the 2019 inductees for the CSU Athletic Hall of Fame. Five individuals and two teams make up this year’s class which includes:

• Jeff Franklin (Football, Defensive Back – Class of 2009)

• Charles Hope (Football, Offensive Lineman – Class of 1992)

• Arthur Hunter (Football, Defensive Back – Class of 1993)

• Josh Ruga (Cross Country – Class of 1961)

• Audrea Sterling (Track & Field – Class of 1994)

• 1994 Women’s Track & Field Team (NAIA Outdoor National Champions)

• 1994 Men’s Track & Field Team (NAIA Indoor National Champions)

The 2019 Hall of Fame Luncheon will be held 1 p.m. at the Country Club of the North on Friday, Oct. 11. All those planning to attend must RSVP prior to the event and purchase their ticket(s) on or before Friday, Oct. 4.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

