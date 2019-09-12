Huffman scores three, assists three in Quakers win

Xenia High School graduate Taylor Huffman (9), shown here in a recent 1-0 loss to Anderson (Ind.), led Wilmington College to the team’s first win of the season on Sept. 11 at Cincinnati Christian. Huffman, a freshman, scored three goals and assisted on three others in the Fightin’ Quakers’ 6-2 win.

