West Jefferson offense makes things Rough

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview knew all about Gabe Jones, West Jefferson’s senior running back who ran for a school-record 312 yards last week in a game against Columbus Ready. The Rams probably saw a lot of Jones on the game films.

Didn’t matter.

Jones made sure Greeneview saw a lot of the back of his no. 35 jersey on Friday, Sept. 13. Jones ran for 250 yards and scored three touchdowns in West Jeff’s 48-17 win at Jamestown’s Don Nock Field.

He set the single-game rushing record last week. This week, he set the school record for longest touchdown run. Pinned back on their own 1-yard line, Jones found a hole on the left side and blazed the rest of the 99 yard down the Rams sideline for a touchdown.

And when Jones wasn’t gaining big yardage on the ground, West Jefferson quarterback Tyler Buescher, presumably the son of head coach Shawn Buescher, was busy lighting things up in the air. Buescher connected on his first six passes of game as part of an opening scoring drive. The sophomore QB finished with 250 yards gained through the air and two TD passes and one TD run.

While Greeneview held the Roughriders to their lowest point total of the young season, West Jeff has still outscored its first three opponents 156 to 48.

West Jeff’s offensive output overshadowed a solid running game by Greeneview’s senior Craig Schiff who gained 190 yards and scored a touchdown on 27 carries. The rest of the Greeneview attack accounted for 112 yards.

West Jefferson is now 3-0 this season, while Greeneview falls to 1-2. The Rams hit the road next week to play in North Lewisburg against Triad for a 7 p.m. contest, while West Jefferson will have a 7 p.m. home contest at Kile Field against South Charleston Southeastern.

CLASSY MOVE: As the two teams headed to their respective lockerrooms at halftime, Roughriders coach Shawn Buescher found the Rams injured senior running back Clay Payton, told him he’s a great running back and that he was sorry to hear of his injury, and wished him well. Payton suffered a leg injury last week and is reportedly out for the season.

Greeneview senior running back Craig Schiff runs for a 35-yard gain against West Jefferson, in the first quarter of Friday’s Ohio Heritage Conference varsity football game at Don Nock Field in Jamestown. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/09/web1_Gview1bigrun_PS.jpg Greeneview senior running back Craig Schiff runs for a 35-yard gain against West Jefferson, in the first quarter of Friday’s Ohio Heritage Conference varsity football game at Don Nock Field in Jamestown. John Bombatch | Greene County News Rams defenders Bryce Day (51) and Jarrod Mays (44) were able to stop West Jefferson’s Kyle Scott on this pass play, but the visiting Roughriders won Friday’s high school football game by a 48-17 final score, in Jamestown. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/09/web1_WJ9GV5144_PS.jpg Rams defenders Bryce Day (51) and Jarrod Mays (44) were able to stop West Jefferson’s Kyle Scott on this pass play, but the visiting Roughriders won Friday’s high school football game by a 48-17 final score, in Jamestown. John Bombatch | Greene County News

Two 250-yard performances do in Greeneview

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123.

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123.