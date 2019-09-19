Fall Sports Statistics

GREENE COUNTY — Top 10 area high school cross country running times thus far during the 2019 season, with runner’s name, school and current best time.
BOYS
Connor Ewert, Beavercreek 16:10.00
Ethan Wallis, Cedarville 16:12.00
Caleb Newton, Bellbrook 16:21.20
Tayton Hess, Beavercreek 16:25.00
Keegan Souhan, Beavercreek 16:32.00
Ryan Massie, Beavercreek 16:34.00
Ian Ackenhausen, Legacy Christian 16:40.40
Takumi Ford, Bellbrook 16:42.50
Andrew Radford, Beavercreek 16:46.00
Trent Koning, Cedarville 16:50.00
GIRLS
Jodie Pierce, Beavercreek 18:10.00
Julz Williams, Beavercreek 18:17.00
Avarie Faulkner, Bellbrook 19:45.00
Madison Bretland, Bellbrook 20:02.00
Ellen Coe, Cedarville 20:23.00
Kendall Hobbs, Beavercreek 20:24.00
Grace Dailey, Beavercreek 20:28.00
Emily Pelfrey, Bellbrook 20:33.00
Jamie Confer, Beavercreek 20:57.00
Cheyan Sundell-Turner, Yellow Springs 21:09.70
Compiled by John Bombatch using league website information as of Sept. 19. Some area schools did not post on their respective websites.