Lebanon rallies late past Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK — The defenses of both Lebanon and Beavercreek football teams wore down over the course of the night. Each had a few good stops in the first quarter. Beavercreek punted twice and Lebanon once, but that was the highlight as each team’s offense began to pick up bigger and bigger chunks of yardage. The two teams were tied neck and neck throughout the game, but a late-game touchdown for Lebanon put them in the lead, sealing the deal with an interception for a 41-34 victory over the Beavers.

Things started out good for Beavercreek, as their first possession ended in a touchdown within the first 12 seconds of the game.

However, as the second quarter began, Seth Myers of Lebanon caught a 25-yard pass and ran the ball for almost 30 yards to the goal line, where he was pushed out of bounds. A Beavercreek penalty put Lebanon at first down and short in front of the goal line, and Myers was able to finish what he started.

Beavercreek responded with four minutes left in the half, their drive leaving them at the goal line with f0urth down and one yard to go. The Beavers chose to go for it and were successful, senior Aidan Whitehead shoving through a pile of Warriors for the score. The two teams were tied at 21-21 at halftime.

Throughout the game, Lebanon used its strong power run game to gain huge chunks of yardage, particularly with running back Keith Farr. Senior quarterback Ethan Marsh also connected the ball well and often with wide receiver Lukas Taulbee, who on multiple occasions picked up 15 yards or more for Lebanon.

Beavercreek displayed a strong option game, confusing the Lebanon defense consistently and gaining significant ground throughout the second half. Quarterback Nick Brown scored two touchdowns of his own, juking the Warriors defensive line. Wide receiver Chandler Patrick and wing Devin Garnes exhibited very strong performances, particularly in the second half.

With two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Marsh ran the ball for 37 yards for the Lebanon touchdown, putting them ahead of the Beavers 39-34. The offensive line was able to create enough space for Marsh to run up the middle for the two-point conversion. Beavercreek stepped up their aggression in the last two minutes, using Garnes to make consistent progress down the field. However, with 36 seconds left, Brown threw an interception to defensive back Blake Lamb, giving Lebanon the 41-34 win.

Beavercreek will play at Centerville next week, their record currently standing at 2-2. Lebanon moves into next week’s game against Wayne with a record of 3-1.

By London Bishop For Greene County News

London Bishop is a freelance sportswriter for Greene County News.

