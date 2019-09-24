Top area High School soccer scorers

GREENE COUNTY — A listing of the area’s top-10 high school soccer scorers, as of Monday, Sept. 23, with athlete’s name, school and total points based on goals (two points each) and assists (one point).

GIRLS

Jillian Roberts, Carroll (13-9) 35

Cat McNamara, Carroll (13-6) 32

Faith Rutherford, Greeneview (14-2) 30

Maya Ryder, Legacy Christian (14-1) 29

Bailey Sedlak, Bellbrook (13-2) 28

Aaliyah Longshaw, Yellow Springs (10-2) 22

Josie Faris, Greeneview (8-3) 19

Ava Lickliter, Carroll (7-4) 18

Kaileigh Nuessgen, Beavercreek (5-8) 18

Diana Benigno, Beavercreek (8-1) 17

BOYS

Conner Osterholt, Carroll (15-8) 38

Trace Terry, Bellbrook (11-6) 28

Kaden Bryan, Yellow Springs (12-2) 26

Eli Eyrich, Yellow Springs (10-4) 24

Bryce Ferrin, Bellbrook (9-6) 24

Gavin Anderson, Greeneview (9-2) 20

Reed Hepner, Bellbrook (8-3) 19

Jacob Cloud, Xenia (7-4) 18

Jonathan Riddle, Legacy Christian (7-4) 18

Tyler Hurley, Greeneview (8-1) 17

Donovan Dierker, Fairborn (6-5) 17

Keegan Dierker, Fairborn (5-7) 17

Statistical results compiled by John Bombatch, using league websites.

Statistical results compiled by John Bombatch, using league websites.