Top H.S. Soccer Goaltenders

GREENE COUNTY — A listing of the top area high school soccer goalies, ranked by save percentage. Athletes must have played eight or more games this season, and recorded 20 or more saves. Listed by name, school, saves and saves percentage.

GIRLS

Mariah Crawford, Beavercreek 30 (.940)

Alexis Cable, Bellbrook 24 (.890)

Lauren Nipper, Xenia 114 (.850)

Abbi Newell, Fairborn 73 (.810)

Chloe Culp, Bellbrook 25 (.740)

Alyssa Free, Legacy Christian 31 (.720)

Steph Burks, Yellow Springs 99 (.710)

Megan Ackenhausen, Legacy Christian 35 (.660)

BOYS

Kade Greer, Carroll 43 (.880)

Josh Hosner, Beavercreek 42 (.880)

Joshua Patterson, Xenia 38 (.880)

Ty McEntyre, Legacy Christian 98 (.800)

Sean Adams, Yellow Springs 36 (.800)

Hunter Anderson, Greeneview 101 (.780)

Nate Fellie, Xenia 51 (.770)

Zach Gillman, Fairborn 126 (.760)

Malik Wilson, Bellbrook 34 (.710)

Information compiled by John Bombatch from league websites. Cedarville doesn’t have soccer teams this season.

