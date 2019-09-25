Sports Digest

Rams fall to Mechanicsburg

MECHANICSBURG — Greeneview lost a close five-set road battle with Ohio Heritage Conference North division foe Mechanicsburg on Tuesday, Sept. 24. Mechanicsburg claimed a 25-16, 21-25, 23-25, 26-24, 15-10 win to drop the Rams to 9-6 overall, 6-5 in the OHC. Mady Brittingham recorded a dozen kills to go with 16 digs, Sadie Trisel had 28 assists, Klarissa Knisley had 10 assists, and Kimmy Robinette came up with 26 digs and three service aces in the loss.

In the junior varsity match, Mechanicsburg came away with another win, 25-19, 25-14. The Rams play at Springfield Catholic Central at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26 for their next contest.

Golden Eagles blank Oakwood

OAKWOOD — Bailey Sedlak scored two goals, one unassisted and another off a pass from Kylie Bunker, in a 2-0 win Sept. 24 over host Oakwood. The Bellbrook junior varsity also claimed a win over the Jills, winning 3-0. Bellbrook (9-4-0 overall, 8-2-0 in the Southwestern Buckeye League’s Southwestern division) has its last scheduled regular season match set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3 against Franklin.

Golden Eagle JVs win

BELLBROOK — Evan Lakins claimed medalist honors with a score of 41, while Josh Woeste and Cam Early tied for second with 46s, as the Bellbrook junior varsity boys golf team claimed a 184-210 win over Middletown Christian, Sept. 23 at the par-35 Sugar Valley Golf Club. Also scoring for the Golden Eagles was Marisa Alfes with a 55.

Skyhawks Tipped

TIPP CITY — The Fairborn boys high school varsity soccer team headed north to face undefeated Tipp City Tippecanoe, and came back with a 6-0 loss on Tuesday, Sept. 24. Tippecanoe is now 11-0-0 overall, and sits atop the Miami Valley League’s Miami division with a 6-0-0 record. Fairborn (4-6-2, 3-4-0 MVL Valley) hosts Miamisburg next for a 7 p.m. game on Thursday, Sept. 26 at Fairborn High.

Fairborn JV falls

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn boys junior varsity soccer team was defeated by the undefeated Tipp JV team, 7-0, on Sept. 24. Fairborn battled in the first half and only trailed Tipp 1-0 at half. However, Tipp came out strong in the second half, scoring three times in the first several minutes.

Troy fends off Fairborn

FAIRBORN —

Fairborn’s junior varsity girls volleyball team lost on Sept. 24., but made Troy fight for every single point. Meagan Thompson had four kills, Harlee Hunter had three kills, Katie Heider had seven assists, and Kenzie Cartwright and Reese Mullins each had three digs.

Select Basketball Tryouts this week

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn Skyhawks Basketball Program (FSYB) is hosting a series of select youth basketball tryouts this week. Tryouts are held at Baker Middle School, and kids are asked to arrive 15 minutes early to register.

While the first tryout for 2nd-3rd graders was held on Monday, here’s the remaining times and dates for this week’s tryouts:

Thursday, Sept. 26

Fifth Grade — 6-7 p.m.

Sixth Grade — 7-8 p.m.

Tryout open dates will be held for boys and girls on Friday, Sept. 26 from 6-8 p.m., and on Saturday Sept. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information contact Codee Arthur at 937-754-9622 or by email at carthur@daytonymca.org.

Basketball coach needed

JAMESTOWN— Greeneview is looking for an eighth grade boys basketball coach for this winter 2019-2020 season. If interested, send an email to: mark.rinehart@greeneview.org.

CSU announces 2019 Hall of Fame class

WILBERFORCE — The Central State Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has announced the 2019 inductees for the CSU Athletic Hall of Fame. Five individuals and two teams make up this year’s class which includes:

• Jeff Franklin (Football, Defensive Back – Class of 2009)

• Charles Hope (Football, Offensive Lineman – Class of 1992)

• Arthur Hunter (Football, Defensive Back – Class of 1993)

• Josh Ruga (Cross Country – Class of 1961)

• Audrea Sterling (Track & Field – Class of 1994)

• 1994 Women’s Track & Field Team (NAIA Outdoor National Champions)

• 1994 Men’s Track & Field Team (NAIA Indoor National Champions)

The 2019 Hall of Fame Luncheon will be held 1 p.m. at the Country Club of the North on Friday, Oct. 11. All those planning to attend must RSVP prior to the event and purchase their ticket(s) on or before Friday, Oct. 4.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.