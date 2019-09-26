Bucs close out with a road win

Xenia’s Kyle Lane chips onto the Twin Base Golf Club hole no. 4 as teammate Wyatt Cowdrey looks on, during Thursday’s boys high school varsity golf match in Fairborn.
John Bombatch | Greene County News
Fairborn’s Andrew Yeary chips from the rough just beyond the sand trap, Sept. 26 at Twin Base Golf Club.
John Bombatch | Greene County News
Fairborn golfer Lawren Williams hits onto the fairway on hole no. 5 at Twin Base Golf Club in Thursday’s boys varsity golf match against visiting Xenia.
John Bombatch | Greene County News
Varsity high school golfers Aaric Burr (left) and Aaron Adkins (center) of Xenia look for their golf balls with Fairborn’s Wayne Dunn (right), on hole no. 7 at Twin Base Golf Club.
John Bombatch | Greene County News
Fairborn’s Wayne Dunn (left) and Xenia’s Aaric Burr compare scorecards after finishing up on hole no. 7 at Twin Base Golf Course on the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
John Bombatch | Greene County News
WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB — Xenia recorded its fourth straight boys high school varsity golf win with a 170-260 decision over host Fairborn, Sept. 26 at Twin Base Golf Club.
The Buccaneers were led by junior Aaric Burr who shot a 39 over the Twin Base par-36 front nine. Freshman Wyatt Cowdrey finished with a 41, Aaron Adkins shot a 43 and Bryce Harner turned in the fourth-best score, a 47. Garrett Cowdrey finished with a 49 and Kyle Lane scored a 50.
The 170 score tied Xenia’s lowest team score of the season, set back on Aug. 15 in a win over West Carrollton.
Andrew Yeary was the low scorer for the host Skyhawks with a 54. Other recorded scores for Fairborn were a 61 for Lawren Williams, 75s for Wayne and Andrew Dunn, and a 70 for Genesis Bratcher.
The match ended the regular season for both teams. Fairborn and Xenia will next compete in the Miami Valley League Championship tournament, which is scheduled for an 8:30 a.m. start on Saturday, Sept. 28 at Beechwood Golf Course in Arcanum.
Xenia finished the regular season with a 9-8 overall mark, 4-4 and in third place in the MVL’s Valley division.
Fairborn ended the season at 1-12 overall, 0-9 MVL.
Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123.