Bucs close out with a road win

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB — Xenia recorded its fourth straight boys high school varsity golf win with a 170-260 decision over host Fairborn, Sept. 26 at Twin Base Golf Club.

The Buccaneers were led by junior Aaric Burr who shot a 39 over the Twin Base par-36 front nine. Freshman Wyatt Cowdrey finished with a 41, Aaron Adkins shot a 43 and Bryce Harner turned in the fourth-best score, a 47. Garrett Cowdrey finished with a 49 and Kyle Lane scored a 50.

The 170 score tied Xenia’s lowest team score of the season, set back on Aug. 15 in a win over West Carrollton.

Andrew Yeary was the low scorer for the host Skyhawks with a 54. Other recorded scores for Fairborn were a 61 for Lawren Williams, 75s for Wayne and Andrew Dunn, and a 70 for Genesis Bratcher.

The match ended the regular season for both teams. Fairborn and Xenia will next compete in the Miami Valley League Championship tournament, which is scheduled for an 8:30 a.m. start on Saturday, Sept. 28 at Beechwood Golf Course in Arcanum.

Xenia finished the regular season with a 9-8 overall mark, 4-4 and in third place in the MVL’s Valley division.

Fairborn ended the season at 1-12 overall, 0-9 MVL.

