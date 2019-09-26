Sports Digest

Greeneview falls to Kenton Ridge

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview claimed two out of three singles matches, but Kenton Ridge won the other and took both doubles matches to grab a 3-2 nonleague win over the Rams. Zoe Sears and Karli Vipperman claimed the singles wins for Greeneview.

In junior varsity action, Kelsey Marsden claimed a 6-4 single-set win, and the doubles duo of Claire Morris-Kelsey Stone won by a 6-2 margin.

Rams headed to district tourney

SPRINGFIELD — The Greeneview boys varsity golf team qualified for Districts next week by placing third in the Sectionals, which were held at Reid North golf course. Mason Witt was medalist with a 73. Other Ram scores: Myles Witt 87; Matt Hovan 93; and Levi Bradds 106. Team Scores: Kenton Ridge 333, Graham 341, Greeneview 359, Miami East 370, Benjamin Logan 370, Shawnee 383, Milton Union 383, Urbana 386, Indian Lake 389, Northwestern 400, West Liberty Salem 409, Northridge 432, Greenon 438, Bethel 458, Blanchester 480.

Golden Eagles fall to Oakwood

BELLBROOK — Bryce Ferrin scored the lone Bellbrook goal in a 4-1 boys varsity soccer match loss, Sept. 25 to Oakwood. In the junior varsity match, Bellbrook and Oakwood battled to a 1-1 tie.

Runners solid at Triad

NORTH LEWISBURG — The Greeneview Rams cross country team participated in the Triad Invitational earlier this week, and the following times were turned in: Zeke Powers 19:44; Brenden Manor 19:51; Sam Powers 20:58; Max Powers 21:32; and Bailey Jones 24:58.

MS volleyballers claim two wins

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview Middle School’s seventh- and eighth-grade girls volleyball teams both claimed recent wins over Cedarville. The seventh graders (5-7) won 25-21, 25-18 with Ally Truman and McKinna Elkins scoring 15 points each.

The eighth grade squad (7-5) beat rival Cedarville 25-14, 14-25, and 25-13. Eva Moore scored 12 points and Kinley Saunders 10 in the win.

Shady Bowl to host Clunker Classic

DEGRAFF — More than 60 entries are listed for the second annual Clunker Classic auto race, Saturday, Sept. 28 at Shady Bowl Speedway. A car-trailer race of destruction, chain races (two cars together; the front car has no brakes); a flag pole race; and a valve cover event for the kids will be on the schedule. The races will be held rain or shine, and is scheduled for a 5 p.m. start.

Select Basketball Open Tryouts

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn Skyhawks Basketball Program (FSYB) is hosting a series of select youth basketball open tryouts Sept. 26-27 at Baker Middle School, and kids are asked to arrive 15 minutes early to register.

Tryout open dates will be held for boys and girls on Friday, Sept. 26 from 6-8 p.m., and on Saturday Sept. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information contact Codee Arthur at 937-754-9622 or by email at carthur@daytonymca.org.

Basketball coach needed

JAMESTOWN— Greeneview is looking for an eighth grade boys basketball coach for this winter 2019-2020 season. If interested, send an email to: mark.rinehart@greeneview.org.

CSU announces 2019 Hall of Fame class

WILBERFORCE — The Central State Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has announced the 2019 inductees for the CSU Athletic Hall of Fame. Five individuals and two teams make up this year’s class which includes:

• Jeff Franklin (Football, Defensive Back – Class of 2009)

• Charles Hope (Football, Offensive Lineman – Class of 1992)

• Arthur Hunter (Football, Defensive Back – Class of 1993)

• Josh Ruga (Cross Country – Class of 1961)

• Audrea Sterling (Track & Field – Class of 1994)

• 1994 Women’s Track & Field Team (NAIA Outdoor National Champions)

• 1994 Men’s Track & Field Team (NAIA Indoor National Champions)

The 2019 Hall of Fame Luncheon will be held 1 p.m. at the Country Club of the North on Friday, Oct. 11. All those planning to attend must RSVP prior to the event and purchase their ticket(s) on or before Friday, Oct. 4.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

