Sports Digest

Greeneview defeats the Jets

SPRINGFIELD — Greeneview’s boys varsity soccer team won at Northeastern, 4-1. Ben Lucas, Clayton Moore, Lane Hilderbrand and Tyler Hurley each scored goals, with assists by Tyler Hurley, Jayden Dehaven, Austin Henderson, and James Saunders. Hunter Anderson had five saves in goal. The Rams overall record is now 4-7-2, and they are 3-2-1 in the Ohio Heritage Conference.

Rams blank Northeastern

SPRINGFIELD — Josie Faris scored twice, Alexa Simpson scored once, and Greeneview took advantage of two Northeastern own goals in a 5-0 shutout over the host Jets. Samantha Spaller was credited with an assist on one of the Ram goals. Greeneview is now 11-1 overall, 7-0 in Ohio Heritage Conference play.

Ram volleyball sinks SCC

SPRINGFIELD — Greeneview earned a 2025, 25-22, 25-15, 28-26 win over host Springfield Catholic Central on Sept. 26. Sarah Trisel had 12 kills and Madyson Brittingham had 11 kills. Sadie Trisel added 14 assists to go with Klarissa Knisley’s 11 assists. Amanda Mickle had 19 digs and four service aces, and Kimmy Robinette chased down 27 digs. The Rams varsity girls volleyball team is now 10-6 overall, 7-5 in the Ohio Heritage Conference.

In the junior varsity match, SCC claimed a 25-11, 25-21 win. The Rams JV falls to 3-13 overall, 2-10 in OHC play.

Greeneview edges Fairborn

JAMESTOWN — Host Greeneview claimed a 4-1 nonleague girls varsity tennis win, Thursday over Fairborn. Zoe Sears claimed a 6-2, 6-3 win over Fairborn’s Eva Gibson, Karli Vipperman needed three sets to earn a tough 7-5, 6-7, 11-9 win over the Skyhawks’ Caitlin Bowling, and then Marinda Shoemaker earned a 6-0, 6-1 win over Alyssa Carter to allow the Rams to sweep the singles matches.

Fairborn earned a win from Myleigh Smith and Winnie Zheng at second doubles, a 6-3, 5-7, 10-1 tiebreaker set victory over Greeneview’s Hannah Litke-Destiny Laymon duo. The Rams closed out the match with a first doubles win by Tory Chaney and Briley Bishop, 6-1, 6-3 over the Skyhawks’ Melissa Le and Kenzie Taylor.

Greeneview is now 17-4 ovferall, while Fairborn is now 10-9.

Greeneview MS falls to West Liberty-Salem

WEST LIBERTY — Tigabu Upchurch scored for Greeneview Middle School, and Sean Leonard booted the extra point, in a 14-7 loss on the road to West Liberty-Salem. Greeneview Middle School is now 2-2 this season.

Shady Bowl to host Clunker Classic

DEGRAFF — More than 60 entries are listed for the second annual Clunker Classic auto race, Saturday, Sept. 28 at Shady Bowl Speedway. A car-trailer race of destruction, chain races (two cars together; the front car has no brakes); a flag pole race; and a valve cover event for the kids will be on the schedule. The races will be held rain or shine, and is scheduled for a 5 p.m. start.

Select Basketball Open Tryout

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn Skyhawks Basketball Program (FSYB) is hosting a final select youth basketball open tryout Sept. 28 at Baker Middle School, and kids are asked to arrive 15 minutes early to register.

The tryout open date will be held for boys and girls on Saturday Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information contact Codee Arthur at 937-754-9622 or by email at carthur@daytonymca.org.

Basketball coach needed

JAMESTOWN— Greeneview is looking for an eighth grade boys basketball coach for this winter 2019-2020 season. If interested, send an email to: mark.rinehart@greeneview.org.

CSU announces 2019 Hall of Fame class

WILBERFORCE — The Central State Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has announced the 2019 inductees for the CSU Athletic Hall of Fame. Five individuals and two teams make up this year’s class which includes:

• Jeff Franklin (Football, Defensive Back – Class of 2009)

• Charles Hope (Football, Offensive Lineman – Class of 1992)

• Arthur Hunter (Football, Defensive Back – Class of 1993)

• Josh Ruga (Cross Country – Class of 1961)

• Audrea Sterling (Track & Field – Class of 1994)

• 1994 Women’s Track & Field Team (NAIA Outdoor National Champions)

• 1994 Men’s Track & Field Team (NAIA Indoor National Champions)

The 2019 Hall of Fame Luncheon will be held 1 p.m. at the Country Club of the North on Friday, Oct. 11. All those planning to attend must RSVP prior to the event and purchase their ticket(s) on or before Friday, Oct. 4.

