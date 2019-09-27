Cardinals spoil Carroll homecoming

RIVERSIDE — Carroll’s homecoming football game did not go as smoothly as the Patriots may have liked.

Carroll faced off against the Columbus St. Charles Cardinals amid the Homecoming festivities, but were unable to secure a win to complete their weekend celebration. St. Charles’ offensive line enabled a power run game that the Patriot defense was unable to stifle, and the game concluded with a 45-14 win for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals offensive line enabled their running back, Luke Eversole, to run wild through the Carroll secondary. Eversole scored scoring three of the Cardinals’ six touchdowns. Seniors Connor Carretta, Mark Feldmann, Michael Melillo and Giovanni Cocchiarale — as well as the 6-foot-5, 275-pound freshman Ryan Carretta — opened gaping holes in the Carroll defensive line that were exploited by the Cardinals running backs. The Cardinals defense also performed well, including a pick-six by senior linebacker Thomas Berry, who ran 60 yards back for the touchdown.

The Patriots were able to score two touchdowns, including on a rush by Jamen Hill with eight minutes remaining in the first half. Two minutes after halftime, Carroll scored again with a spread formation. Sam Severt connected on a long pass to Steven Chapman in the end zone. During Carroll’s possession, the Patriots gained significant ground on the running game of Fanuel Uwishimwe, who regularly picked up 15 and 20 yards on each play.

Despite the loss and the lousy weather, Carroll fans were determined to enjoy some homecoming traditions, including performances by the marching band and the crowning of the homecoming court.

Running back Jon LaJeunesse, despite not being able to take the field in play due to an injury, was still able to be recognized on the field as part of the homecoming court. Mitch Johnson and Mandi Weitz were chosen as this year’s homecoming king and queen.

Carroll’s record stands at 2-3 going into next week’s game at home versus Chaminade-Julienne. The St. Charles Cardinals hold a record of 6-1 and will play at Columbus Bishop Hartley High School next week.

Carroll’s Jamen Hill (52) sweeps around the left end for a 21-yard gain, Sept. 27 in a high school varsity football game against visiting Columbus St. Charles, in Riverside. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/09/web1_JamenHill21run_PS.jpg Carroll’s Jamen Hill (52) sweeps around the left end for a 21-yard gain, Sept. 27 in a high school varsity football game against visiting Columbus St. Charles, in Riverside. Jeffrey Bishop | Greene County News St. Charles running back Luke Eversole (22) scores a first-half touchdown in a Sept. 27 win over the Carroll Patriots at Spoerl-Bartlett Field in Riverside. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/09/web1_LukeEversole_PS.jpg St. Charles running back Luke Eversole (22) scores a first-half touchdown in a Sept. 27 win over the Carroll Patriots at Spoerl-Bartlett Field in Riverside. Jeffrey Bishop | Greene County News

By London Bishop For Greene County News

London Bishop is a freelance sportswriter for Greene County News.

London Bishop is a freelance sportswriter for Greene County News.