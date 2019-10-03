Bulldogs repeat at MBC volleyball champions

YELLOW SPRINGS — Bump. Set. Spike. Rinse and repeat.

The Yellow Springs girls volleyball team earned one of the sweetest wins in Thursday’s Oct. 3 match versus the Emmanuel Christian Lions. The Bulldogs celebrated Senior Night in style, winning the Metro Buckeye Conference title in an explosive three-setter.

Having won their title back from the Lions last year, the Bulldogs held onto their conference championship with an iron fist, winning the three sets with scores of 25-15, 25-9, and 25-17. The Bulldogs stand undefeated in their conference so far with a 11-0 record, and are now 16-1 overall.

Leading the charge were seniors Olivia Snoddy, Tyler Linkhart and Chanel Phillips. Linkhart and Snoddy led the Bulldogs in kills, while Phillips earned a high number of blocks. Emma Ronnebaum enabled all of this as a cornerstone setter.

As one spectator put it, “If number 16 [Rosenbaum] can set it up, the Bulldogs can slam it down.”

Rosenbaum and Linkhart ruled the court for most of the game, and even secured the final kill together, Rosenbaum setting the ball over to Linkhart on the left side. Linkhart proceeded to spike the ball into the middle of the Lions court, to which the gymnasium erupted into cheers.

The Bulldogs have one more conference game left in the season and one non-conference game, and will host Legacy Christian Academy at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

Emmanuel Christian (7-11, 4-6 MBC) will travel to New Paris play at National Trail on Monday, Oct. 7.

https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/10/web1_BulldogsSeniors_PS.jpg The Yellow Springs girls volleyball team, coaches and staff take a photo with the 2019 Metro Buckeye Conference trophy after defeating rival Emmanuel Christian Thursday at Yellow Springs High School. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/10/web1_TeamTrophy_PS.jpg The Yellow Springs girls volleyball team, coaches and staff take a photo with the 2019 Metro Buckeye Conference trophy after defeating rival Emmanuel Christian Thursday at Yellow Springs High School.

By London Bishop For Greene County News

London Bishop is a freelance sportswriter for Greene County News.

London Bishop is a freelance sportswriter for Greene County News.