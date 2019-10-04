Sports Digest

Witt headed to state tourney

BEAVERCREEK — Greeneview’s junior golfer Mason Witt shot a low score of 73 in the Division II district tournament, Oct. 3 at Beavercreek Golf Club. He will compete in the State Tournament next Friday and Saturday at Northstar Golf Club, in Sunbury. The team finished 10th out of 12 teams with score of 363. Matt Hovan (88), Myles Witt (94), and Detric Hovan (108) rounded up the team scores, with Levi Bradds finishing with a 109. Oakwood (321), Indian Hill (324), and Alter (326) were the three teams to advance on to state.

Witt, runner-up Jack Neville of Mariemont, and CHCA’s Jack Sonne were the three individuals to advance.

Miller, Strickle finish well

MIAMISBURG — Legacy Christian junior Liz Miller and Greeneview’s Rachel Strickle placed well in the Division II high school district golf tournament held Oct. 2 at PipeStone Golf Course. Miller placed in a three-way tie for 11th place with an 18-hole round of 88; and Strickle finished tied with five others for 22nd overall with a 94. There were 72 golfers competing, with the top two teams and top two individuals advancing on to the state championship tournament, to be held Oct. 11-12 on Ohio State University’s Gray Course, in Columbus.

Bellbrook shuts out Wildcats

BELLBROOK — Bailey Sedlak scored a pair of goals, Leila Donnerberg and Sydney Hollingsworth both had a goal and an assist, and Alyssa Lemos recorded two Golden Eagles assists in a 4-0 win Oct. 3 over visiting Franklin. Bellbrook is now 10-5-0 overall, and 9-2-0 in the Southwestern Buckeye League’s Southwestern Division. They’ll close out the regular season with a road match against Valley View at Germantown’s Barker Field.

In junior varsity action, Bellbrook claimed a 5-0 win.

Golden Eagles bash Franklin

FRANKLIN — Trace Terry scored three goals and added two assists, Reed Hepner scored three goals, Bryce Ferrin had a goal and four assists, while Casey Shenk, Kyle Reigelsperger and Logan Hessinger each scored a goal, and teammates Luke Motil, Matthew Excoffon and Michael Steffe each provided an assist in Bellbrook’s 10-0 win Oct. 3 over host Franklin.

The Golden Eagles, now 8-5-1 overall and 7-3-1 in the Southwestern Buckeye League Southwestern, are at Bexley for a 2:30 p.m. match on Saturday Oct. 5. They then close out the 2019 regular season at home at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. Oct. 8 in a match against Valley View.

Bellbrook’s junior varsity squad also claimed a win, winning 3-0 over the Wildcats JV.

Brittingham records 500th kill

JAMESTOWN — Madyson Brittingham bashed 21 kills, and recorded her 500th career kill along the way, in Greeneview’s 25-18, 25-22, 25-21 win over Greenon. Elizabeth Reichley recorded eight kills, Sadie Trisel dished out 21 assists, Klarissa Knisley was credited with 10 assists, and Kimmy Robinette came up with 20 digs in the win. Greeneview is now 12-7 overall, 9-5 in Ohio Heritage Conference play.

Greeneview won the junior varsity match 25-13, 25-18 as Marissa Hargrave hit five kills, Leah Price had five service aces and Reagan Saunders had eight assists. The JVs are now 5-14 overall, 5-10 in the OHC.

Both teams will play at home, starting at 10 a.m. (JV) on Saturday Oct. 5 in a nonleague match against Miami Trace.

Basketball coach needed

JAMESTOWN— Greeneview is looking for an eighth grade boys basketball coach for this winter 2019-2020 season. If interested, send an email to: mark.rinehart@greeneview.org.

CSU announces 2019 Hall of Fame class

WILBERFORCE — The Central State Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has announced the 2019 inductees for the CSU Athletic Hall of Fame. Five individuals and two teams make up this year’s class which includes:

• Jeff Franklin (Football, Defensive Back – Class of 2009)

• Charles Hope (Football, Offensive Lineman – Class of 1992)

• Arthur Hunter (Football, Defensive Back – Class of 1993)

• Josh Ruga (Cross Country – Class of 1961)

• Audrea Sterling (Track & Field – Class of 1994)

• 1994 Women’s Track & Field Team (NAIA Outdoor National Champions)

• 1994 Men’s Track & Field Team (NAIA Indoor National Champions)

The 2019 Hall of Fame Luncheon will be held 1 p.m. at the Country Club of the North on Friday, Oct. 11. All those planning to attend must RSVP prior to the event and purchase their ticket(s) on or before Friday, Oct. 4.

Championship football tickets on sale

COLUMBUS — Two all-session ticket options are now on sale for the 2019 Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) football state championship games, which will be played Dec. 5-7 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium at Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village in Canton.

A limited number of VIP parking passes will go on sale soon. Single-game tickets go on sale in late October.

The Stadium Club all-session ticket package includes access to the indoor club level during each game and outdoor premium cushioned seats. The Stadium Club package also includes complimentary admission to the Pro Football Hall of Fame adjacent to the stadium. The Stadium Club packages are $140 each.

Also on sale are all-session general admission tickets, which do not include indoor access or complimentary Hall of Fame access. They sell for $85 each.

The all-session ticket packages are available at: www.profootballhof.com/tickets

State soccer schedule changed

COLUMBUS — In addition to welcoming the United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) to Columbus in November, the Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced that the OHSAA soccer state championship games at MAPFRE Stadium will take place a day later than previously announced due to the schedule that week at the stadium. The OHSAA soccer finals will now take place on Saturday, November 9, for the girls and Sunday, November 10, for the boys.

Coming off their Women’s World Cup championship in July, the USWNT will play Sweden in a friendly on Thursday, November 7, at MAPFRE Stadium. By contract, the USWNT also has full access to the stadium on Friday, November 8, causing the need to move the OHSAA finals one day later.

The OHSAA soccer state semifinals will take place around the state earlier that week. The girls semifinals will take place on Tuesday, November 5, while the boys semifinals will be played on Wednesday, November 6.

