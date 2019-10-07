CSU nabs second win

WILBERFORCE — The Central State Marauders jumped ahead 14-0 and hung on late to defeat the Edward Waters Tigers, 28-21, Saturday Oct. 5. at McPherson Stadium.

With the victory, CSU improves to 2-3 overall while Edward Waters remains winless dropping to 0-5 on the year.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

CSU recorded four interceptions on the afternoon (Malik Johnson, Devon Cunningham, Christopher Lewis, Shi’Quon Likely).

CSU running back Terraris Saffold ran for 107 yards and two touchdowns. It is the third time Saffold has eclipsed the century mark this season.

Linebackers Kailen Abrams and Javion Williams each finished with 13 tackles to lead the CSU defense.

Malik Johnson’s interception return for a touchdown was the first time he has scored in his football playing career (high school & collegiate).

Saturday’s game was the first time CSU had a kickoff return and interception return for a touchdown in the same game since 2016.

CSU is currently 1-0 in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. SIAC play continues for Central State on Oct. 12 against Fort Valley State. It will also be Central State’s homecoming game.

Edward Waters, currently an NAIA program from Jacksonville, Florida, will compete as an NCAA Division II program next season and join the SIAC.

Central State University claimed its second win overall, and first Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference win, Saturday in a 28-21 college football victory over Edward Waters (Fla.) College. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/10/web1_CSUEWCScrimmage_PS.jpg Central State University claimed its second win overall, and first Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference win, Saturday in a 28-21 college football victory over Edward Waters (Fla.) College. Photos courtesy of Central State University Athletics, maraudersports.com . Marauders head coach Cedric Pearl leads the Central State University football team onto the field, Oct. 5, in a home game against Edward Waters College. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/10/web1_csu_edwardwatersField_PS.jpg Marauders head coach Cedric Pearl leads the Central State University football team onto the field, Oct. 5, in a home game against Edward Waters College. Photos courtesy of Central State University Athletics, maraudersports.com .