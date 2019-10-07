Sports Digest

Bellbrook wins on the road

COLUMBUS — Bryce Ferrin scored a goal and two assists, Trace Terry had a goal and an assist, and Reed Hepner scored the Golden Eagles’ first goal in a 3-1 road win over Bexley, Oct. 5. Bellbrook (9-5-1) hosts Valley View for the team’s final regular season match, at 7:15 p.m,. Tuesday, Oct. 8.

Golden Eagles strong at Rocket Invite

ANNA — The Bellbrook boys placed third out of 18 teams, and the girls team finished ninth out of 14 teams, at the Anna Rocket Invitational cross country meet, held Oct. 5. Led by Takumi Ford (First-15:52.3) and Caleb Newlon (Fourth, 16:13.7., with strong efforts by Bryce Levine (21st – 17:01 and Alex Crane 27th – 17:14) the boys team placed well.

Racing without the top varsity girls, many Bellbrook girls runners turned in season-best or personal-best times. Fiona Lin led the girls with a 22:00.1 time, followed by Lindsay Schumacher, Erin Allen and Gillisa Lin.

Knights tie Troy Christian

XENIA — Alan Brads scored from 20 yards out in the 70th minute to allow host Legacy Christian Academy to tie sixth-ranked Troy Christian, 1-1, in a boys high school varsity soccer match Oct. 3 at the Athletes In Action Sports Complex. Legacy (6-6-2, 2-2-1 in the Metro Buckeye Conference) closes out its regular season with a nonleague match against Dayton Stivers at 7 pm. Thursday Oct. 10 at AIA. Troy Christian (11-2-1, 3-0-1 MBC) plays at Yellow Springs (8-4-2, 2-0-2 MBC) on Tuesday, in a match that will decide the MBC regular season championship.

Basketball coach needed

JAMESTOWN— Greeneview is looking for an eighth grade boys basketball coach for this winter 2019-2020 season. If interested, send an email to: mark.rinehart@greeneview.org.

CSU announces 2019 Hall of Fame class

WILBERFORCE — The Central State Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has announced the 2019 inductees for the CSU Athletic Hall of Fame. Five individuals and two teams make up this year’s class which includes:

• Jeff Franklin (Football, Defensive Back – Class of 2009)

• Charles Hope (Football, Offensive Lineman – Class of 1992)

• Arthur Hunter (Football, Defensive Back – Class of 1993)

• Josh Ruga (Cross Country – Class of 1961)

• Audrea Sterling (Track & Field – Class of 1994)

• 1994 Women’s Track & Field Team (NAIA Outdoor National Champions)

• 1994 Men’s Track & Field Team (NAIA Indoor National Champions)

The 2019 Hall of Fame Luncheon will be held 1 p.m. at the Country Club of the North on Friday, Oct. 11. the deadline to purchase tickets for the annual event was Friday, Oct. 4.

Championship football tickets on sale

COLUMBUS — Two all-session ticket options are now on sale for the 2019 Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) football state championship games, which will be played Dec. 5-7 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium at Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village in Canton.

A limited number of VIP parking passes will go on sale soon. Single-game tickets go on sale in late October.

The Stadium Club all-session ticket package includes access to the indoor club level during each game and outdoor premium cushioned seats. The Stadium Club package also includes complimentary admission to the Pro Football Hall of Fame adjacent to the stadium. The Stadium Club packages are $140 each.

Also on sale are all-session general admission tickets, which do not include indoor access or complimentary Hall of Fame access. They sell for $85 each.

The all-session ticket packages are available at: www.profootballhof.com/tickets

State soccer schedule changed

COLUMBUS — In addition to welcoming the United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) to Columbus in November, the Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced that the OHSAA soccer state championship games at MAPFRE Stadium will take place a day later than previously announced due to the schedule that week at the stadium. The OHSAA soccer finals will now take place on Saturday, November 9, for the girls and Sunday, November 10, for the boys.

Coming off their Women’s World Cup championship in July, the USWNT will play Sweden in a friendly on Thursday, November 7, at MAPFRE Stadium. By contract, the USWNT also has full access to the stadium on Friday, November 8, causing the need to move the OHSAA finals one day later.

The OHSAA soccer state semifinals will take place around the state earlier that week. The girls semifinals will take place on Tuesday, November 5, while the boys semifinals will be played on Wednesday, November 6.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.